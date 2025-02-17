Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes feelings known post LSU's biggest season win over Oklahoma Sooners

Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers gymnastics team continued their winning streak on Friday after they took down the No.1 Oklahoma Sooners in front of a packed Maravich Center crowd of 13,386.

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend is currently in the middle of her fifth and final season with the Tigers. While she was present at the meet, she didn't participate in the event headlined by Tigers gymnasts like KJ Johnson, Aleah Finnegan, and Haleigh Bryant.

On Sunday, Dunne prepared a video on social media hyping the Tigers for securing their first victory over the Sooners in four years. She said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Another day another slay," as the cameras panned to a gymnast giving a near flawless performance on balance beam.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Tigers outscored the Sooners 198.050-197.675. LSU’s floor exercise rotation was the difference-maker, earning an impressive 49.700, the highest event score of the meet. Oklahoma kept it close, with Jordan Bowers, Faith Torrez, and Addison Fatta putting up strong performances, but LSU was just on another level.

Olivia Dunne captures the limelight alongside Paul Skenes during Super Bowl weekend

While the mystery around Olivia Dunne's absence on the gymnastics mat continues to swirl, the social media star is making waves off the field.

Ad

During the Super Bowl weekend, Dunne and her boyfriend attended Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party, where she met several celebrities, including Sydney Thomas, who went viral in Nov. following the boxing bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. She also met with actress Emma Roberts and her partner Cody John at the party.

Dunne arrived at the party wearing a black top and ripped-off jeans. Meanwhile, Skenes opted for a gray t-shirt over black pants.

Ad

The following day, Dunne and Skenes were also spotted making their way through the parking lot to attend the Super Bowl LIX game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The latter won the game 40-22, leaving Dunne heartbroken for Taylor Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs.

A few days ago, Dunne shared the whole Super Bowl dump through an Instagram post.

Ad

"So much room for activities!!!" she wrote.

With the baseball season coming up, Dunne could be a regular feature at PNC Park to attend Paul Skenes' games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback