  • Paul Skenes' GF Olivia Dunne sends massive 3-word compliment as Sydney Thomas recaps Super Bowl weekend; Masyn Winn's partner drops 2-word reaction

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 12, 2025 05:14 GMT
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' GF Olivia Dunne sends massive 3-word compliment as Sydney Thomas recaps Super Bowl weekend; Masyn Winn's partner drops 2-word reaction. Credit: Getty, Gianna/Instagram

Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne immersed themselves in the pool of celebrities during the Super Bowl weekend last week. The couple attended Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. That's where the social media star met Sydney Thomas, the viral ring girl during the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson clash in November.

On Tuesday, Thomas uploaded an array of photos from her weekend. The one where she wears a strapless pink outfit is from the Super Bowl party. Meanwhile, the one in which she is decked out in white overalls is from the Super Bowl LIX game played in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thomas met several celebrities over the weekend including rapper Rich The Kid, MTV Fear Factor winner Nicky Garthrite, Olivia Dunne and fitness enthusiast Dr. Robin Barrett.

also-read-trending Trending
"Had an amazing weekend in New Orleans for #SuperBowlLIX🏈" Thomas wrote in caption.

Several reacted in the comments section of Thomas' post. From the baseball world, Dunne left a powerful three-word compliment:

"You are her."

This phrase is often used to signify someone as a standout or an icon in the moment.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn’s partner Gianna Pettus also joined in with an impactful reaction, writing:

"Oh werk."
Reations on Sydney Thomas&#039; post
Reations on Sydney Thomas' post

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne also shared Super Bowl weekend photos

Just like Sydney Thomas, Olivia Dunne also shared her photo dump from the Super Bowl weekend.

This included photos from the Super Bowl Party where she arrived in black top and blue denim ripped jeans alongside Paul Skenes who went with the casual look. In the party, the LSU gymnast clicked photos with Thomas, Guy Fieri, Emma Roberts and her fiance Cody John, host of the party Michael Rubin, actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner, and Olympian Alexandra Raisman.

"So much room for activities!!!" she wrote.

Dunne also shared photos from the game night, where she arrived at Caesars Superdome in red sleeveless top over blue jeans. The red top and her interview with the Daily Mail gave away that she was rooting for the Chiefs at the game, solely because of pop-star Taylor Swift who is dating tight end Travis Kelce.

Edited by Brad Taningco
हिन्दी