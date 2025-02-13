Olivia Dunne, Justin Verlander's brother drops 3-word reactions on Paul Skenes' offseason recap

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes followed his NL Rookie of the Year performance with an offseason full of enjoyment along with his girlfriend Olivia Dunne, who is in the middle of her college gymnastics season with the LSU Tigers.

On Wednesday, Skenes shared multiple photos from how he spent his offseason. In one image, he can be seen carrying Dunne in his arms near a jet, while in the next pic, he can be spotted inside of the cockpit of a fighter jet. He also shared one moment from one of the Tigers football game he attended.

During the offseason, he also connected with his fellow Pirates teammates. In one snap, he and Dunne posed alongside Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler and his partner Allie Enright. In another snap, Skenes can be seen sharing the stage with musician Tucker Wetmore with a guitar in his hand. Skenes also met his old college pals this offseason and clicked pictures with them.

Also, there were several pictures alongside his pet, Roux.

"This past off-season was fun," he wrote in the caption.

Among the many who reacted were Olivia Dunne and baseball analyst Ben Verlander (brother of Justin Verlander).

"Impressive dump babe," the LSU Tigers gymnast reacted.

"Cy Szn, incoming," Verlander wrote.

Paul Skenes joins Olivia Dunne and others in Super Bowl fun

Paul Skenes is making the most of his offseason before the three to four months of spring training grind begins. Skenes and Dunne were the notable attendees during the Super Bowl weekend. The couple walked hand in hand at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl party in New Orleans on Saturday. They met several personalities from across the sporting and entertainment industry.

The following day, Skenes also arrived at the Caesars Superdome to watch the Super Bowl LIX game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles with his girlfriend, who was rooting for the former. However, the Eagles ended up winning the game 40-22.

He was snapped in several photos in Dunne's Super Bowl photo dump.

Coming off a spectacular season, Skenes needs to build upon it and put himself in the best position to win the Cy Young in 2025.

