Sonny Gray Free Agency: Cardinals' rotation gets major boost with expected arrival of three-time All-Star

Sonny Gray, one of the most highly coveted pitchers on the free agent market, is expected to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals sometime today, per sources. Reports state that the Cy Young finalist from the AL is expected to head back to the NL with a new contract at some point soon.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Sonny Gray and the Cardinals are expected to finalize a deal today, via league sources."

Sonny Gray had a terrific year in 2023, finishing second in Cy Young voting and becoming an All-Star for the third time in a season. The Cardinals' pitching staff struggled mightily, and they were looking to bolster that this year.

Adam Wainwright recently retired as well, so the Cardinals knew pitching was a top priority, thus they went out and worked with Gray to reportedly get a deal close to done.

Based on the reports, Sonny Gray will officially be a St. Louis Cardinals ace by the end of the day. The former Minnesota Twins flamethrower is expected to sign there imminently.

Sonny Gray is expected to land with the St. Louis Cardinals

Being a Cy Young finalist in the American League heading into free agency has its perks, and it will likely bolster his contract. He just recently turned 34 years old, so it won't be the mega-contract that has become the standard these days.

However, the pitcher is clearly in top form and will be paid as such. Market expectations suggest the former New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds ace will get a three-year deal worth around $72 million.

After today, another domino from the pitching market will fall as Aaron Nola has already re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

