"Sorry for trying guys, we won't do that again" - Mookie Betts responds to the hate received by Dodgers for stacking up stars 

In a recent interview on AM 570 LA Sports Radio, Mookie Betts, the star outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, addressed the backlash the team has received for their aggressive approach to signing top-tier players during the ongoing offseason. The Dodgers, already boasting an impressive roster, added Shohei Ohtani among other stars, further solidifying their status as a powerhouse.

When questioned about the jealousy and criticism from fans of other teams, Betts responded candidly, stating:

"I mean, it kind of is what it is. I don’t know what you want us to do [...] When you’re blessed with an ability, why would you not use that, you know what I mean?"

Mookie Betts expressed the team’s commitment to success, emphasizing that thegoal is to win, and they are leveraging their resources to achieve that objective.

The interviewer, acknowledging the complaints, suggested that other teams should focus on signing good players to compete with the LA Dodgers. In response, Betts, with a touch of sarcasm, remarked:

"Without getting into the business, that’s plain and simple. I mean, sorry for trying guys. We won’t do that again."

Mookie Betts defended the Dodgers aggresive pursuit of players during the ongoing offseason.

The Dodgers’ aggressive pursuit of top talent has undeniably transformed their roster into what some consider an All-Star team signing players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. Betts defended the team’s strategy, stating that they are doing everything possible to be competitive and suggesting that other teams might need to follow suit.

The LA Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani back in early December which shocked the sports world with a $700 million 10-year contract.

Betts reflected on the recent criticism faced by the Dodgers, as fans from other cities have expressed their discontent with the team’s stacked roster. While acknowledging the backlash, the interview highlighted Betts’ unapologetic response, emphasizing the Dodgers’ determination to assemble a winning team and compete for the World Series.

