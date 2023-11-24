South Korean superstar Jung Hoo Lee expected to be posted for MLB teams in early December

South Korean superstar Jung Hoo Lee is expected to be available for MLB to pursue early in December according to Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News. The 25-year-old outfielder is expected to draw plenty of interest across the MLB if and when he gets posted by his KBO club, the Kiwoom Heroes.

Jung Hoo Lee is one of the top players in the Korean Baseball Organization, being named the league's MVP during the 2022 season. During his award-winning campaign, the outfielder produced a dazzling .349 batting average with 23 home runs and 113 RBIs. He also added three stolen bases.

"The #Yankees and #Giants have expressed interest in International free-agent OF Jung-hoo Lee, per @jonmorosi. Lee, 25, has a career .340/.407/.491 slash in 7 KBO seasons and has won 5 KBO golden glove awards during that time frame."

Although Lee did not reach anywhere near the power number he did the previous season, the young outfielder was still elite at the plate last season. The hard-hitting outfielder posted an impressive .318 batting average, however, he only racked up six home runs and 45 RBIs in 86 games last year.

Even though Lee did not produce the power numbers that he did during his MVP-winning season, there is reportedly a long list of teams looking to secure his signature if he becomes posted by his club. According to MLB inside Jon Heyman, roughly 20 teams could be in the running for Jung Hoo Lee if he becomes available.

Jung Hoo Lee joins a star-studded list of Asian stars look to move to the MLB

Lee is not the only star from both South Korea and Japan looking to make the jump to the MLB this offseason. One of the biggest names on the free agent market is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is expected to sign a major contract with an MLB team this offseason. Yamamoto has been linked to several clubs, including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Another Korean star who is hoping to find himself playing in the MLB next season is Woo Suk Go. The 25-year-old closer of the LG Twins has requested to be posted by his club in the hopes of landing a lucrative contract in North America.

Go will be one of the most intriguing relief pitchers on the open market if he is posted. During his time in the KBO, Go has racked up 401 strikeouts while posting a 19-26 record with a 3.18 ERA.

