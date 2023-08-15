Southwest vs Mid-Atlantic Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 4: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The Little League Baseball World Series carnival continues to entertain fans as the Southwest Region prepares to take on the Mid-Atlantic Region in Game 4 on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The tournament features 10 teams from the United States and 10 international teams. This year's tournament will kick off with a clash between Europe-Africa Region and Panama Region on Thursday, 1 p.m. (ET).

Southwest Region's clash against the Europe-Africa Region will take place at Lamade Stadium. Fans can enjoy the best players between the age of 10 and 12 via ESPN's official coverage of the league. Viewers can also catch action on FuboTV's live-streaming service.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It will be the last game to take place on the opening day of this year's edition of the tournament.

Schedule for the opening day of the 2023 Little League World Series

Game 1: Europe-Africa Region vs. Panama Region, 1 p.m., Volunteer Stadium

Game 2: Mountain Region vs. Metro Region, 3 p.m., Lamade Stadium

Game 3: Japan Region vs. Cuba Region, 5 p.m., Volunteer Stadium

Game 4: Southwest Region vs. Mid-Atlantic Region, 7 p.m., Lamade Stadium

Little League Baseball World Series 2023 bears great significance for Cuba

The 20-team tournament will culminate with the best team from the United States region taking on the best team from the International arena. Mexico claimed the LLB World Series title last year after defeating Curacao in the final game.

For the first time in the 76-year history of the competition, a team from Cuba will participate in the tournament that provides a platform to talented youngsters. Bayamo Little League won the Cuban tournament in March, qualifying them for the main tournament starting in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Although the team will be playing in the league for the first time, it has got an interesting connection with the MLB. Bayamo Little League's 12-year-old pitcher Luis Gurriel Jr. is the cousin of two-time World Series champion Yuli Gurriel (Miami Marlins) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Arizona Diamondbacks).

“I was very happy. The chance he’s getting to play here in the Little League World Series is very important," Yuli Gurriel said to USA Today.

"It’s something big because it’s the first time a team from Cuba is participating in the tournament. It’s a big step forward. In the past, nobody would have thought this would happen, and thank God it did and with the presence of my cousin, it’s something very beautiful."