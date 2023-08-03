Little League World Series 2023: Tickets, how to watch, and bracket explored

The 2023 Little League World Series is just around the corner. The competition will commence from August 16 onwards, shortly after the conclusion of the United States qualifying schedule.

The youth baseball tournament will feature two different brackets, one with only US-based teams and the other, which includes all international teams.

Here's a look at the international representatives for this year's campaign:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Asia Pacific: Kuei-Shan Little League, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei

Kuei-Shan Little League, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei Australia: Hills Little League, Sydney

Hills Little League, Sydney Canada: TBD (tournament ends Aug. 10)

TBD (tournament ends Aug. 10) Caribbean: Pabao Little League, Willemstad, Curacao

Pabao Little League, Willemstad, Curacao Cuba: Bayamo Little League, Bayamo

Bayamo Little League, Bayamo Europe-Africa: South Czech Little League, Brno, Czech Republic

South Czech Little League, Brno, Czech Republic Japan: Musashi Fuchu Little League, Tokyo

Musashi Fuchu Little League, Tokyo Latin America: San Francisco Little League, Maracaibo, Venezuela

San Francisco Little League, Maracaibo, Venezuela Mexico: Municipal de Tijuana Little League, Tijuana

Municipal de Tijuana Little League, Tijuana Panama: Club Activo 2030 Little League, Varaguas

Below given are the US regional tournaments, with teams and host sites:

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Indiana)

Illinois (Elmhurst Youth Baseball Little League)

Indiana (Bedford Little League)

Kentucky (Lexington Eastern Little League)

Michigan (Midland Northeast Little League)

Ohio (New Albany Little League)

Metro (Bristol, Connecticut)

Connecticut (East Lyme Little League)

New Jersey (East Hanover Little League)

New York (Massapequa Coast Little League)

Rhode Island (Smithfield Little League)

Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Connecticut)

Delaware (M O T Little League)

Maryland (Montgomery County Little League)

Pennsylvania (Media Little League)

Washington, D.C. (Northwest Washington Little League)

Midwest (Whitestown, Indiana)

Iowa (Johnston Little League)

Kansas (J L Hutchinson Baseball Little League)

Minnesota (Coon Rapids Andover American Little League)

Missouri (Webb City Little League)

Nebraska (Kearney Little League)

North Dakota (Fargo Little League)

South Dakota (Sioux Falls Little League)

Wisconsin (Shorewood Little League)

Mountain (San Bernardino, California)

Montana (Boulder Arrowhead Little League)

Nevada (Henderson Little League)

Utah (Snow Canyon Little League)

Wyoming (Torrington Little League)

New England (Bristol, Connecticut)

Maine (Gray-New Gloucester Little League)

Massachusetts (Canton Little League)

New Hampshire (Salem Little League)

Vermont (St. Johnsbury Little League)

Northwest (San Bernardino, California)

Alaska (Dimond-West Little League)

Idaho (Coeur d'Alene Little League)

Oregon (Murrayhill Little League)

Washington (Northeast Seattle Little League)

Southeast (Warner Robins, Georgia)

Alabama (Coosa Little League)

Florida (Lake Mary Little League)

Georgia (Harris County Little League)

North Carolina (South Durham Little League)

South Carolina (Northwood Little League)

Tennessee (Nolensville Little League)

Virginia (Vienna Little League)

West Virginia (Bridgeport Little League)

Southwest (Waco, Texas)

Arkansas (Junior Deputy Little League)

Colorado (Three Rivers Little League)

Louisiana (Ascension Parish Little League)

Mississippi (Starkville Little League)

New Mexico (Roadrunner Little League)

Oklahoma (Tulsa National Little League)

Texas East (Needville Little League)

Texas West (Northern Little League)

West (San Bernardino, California)

Arizona (Canyon View Little League)

Hawaii (Hilo Little League)

Northern California (Bollinger Canyon Little League)

Southern California (El Segundo Little League)

Despite several teams fighting it out in the regionals, only 20 teams will qualify for the Little League World Series. This will include 10 teams from the United States and 10 from other countries.

Little League World Series 2023 schedule and live stream details

The Road to Little League World Series 2023

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series will be played from Wednesday, August 16, to Sunday, August 27, 2023. All games will be broadcast live in the US with the partnership with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC Sports.

The Little League World Series final game to determine this year's champions will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, on ABC. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How to get tickets for Little League World Series games?

Interestingly, entry to watch any Little League World Series game is free, including the final matchup at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.