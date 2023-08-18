Southwest vs Midwest Little League Baseball World Series 2023: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

Friday afternoon will see the young athletes representing both the Southwest and Midwest Regions squaring off in Little League Baseball World Series action. Both teams will be looking to advance in the United States side of the tournament bracket, with the winner playing the team from the West Region.

While Friday's matchup is important, it will not be the end of the road for the loser, as the team that does not win will move to the Elimination bracket. The second chance opportunity in Little League Baseball World Series will allow the loser of the match between the Southwest and Midwest Regions to keep their hopes alive.

"It’s game day for @FargoBaseball at the Little League World Series! Fargo (Midwest) is set to play Needville, TX (Southwest) tonight at 6 p.m. CT. Watch it live on ESPN! @LittleLeague | #LLWS" - @JeffRoberts__

The game between the two teams will close the action in the United States bracket on Friday at 7 pm ET at Lamade Stadium. All of the remaining games will be held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at the Little League International Complex. Both the Lamade & Volunteer Stadiums are located at 617 E. Mountain Ave., South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A look at the Little League Baseball World Series

teams from the Midwest and Southwest regions

Fargo Little League from Fargo, North Dakota, will be the representatives from the Midwest after going 4-1 in their Regional Bracket. The only loss that the team suffered in the qualifying tournament came against the squad from South Dakota. However, they were able to get their revenge by defeating them in the rematch to claim the championship and qualify for the Little League Baseball World Series.

On the other side of Friday's matchup is the Needville Little League team from Needville, Texas. Unlike the team from Fargo, Needville went undefeated in their qualification round, posting a perfect 4-0 to gain entry into the global tournament.

"With an impressive 10 strikeouts by pitcher DJ Jablonski, Texas’ own Needville Little League team advances to the next round of the Little League World Series! Looking forward to them bringing the heat in Williamsport tonight against Fargo, ND! #LLWS" - @JohnCornyn

How to watch Thursday's game between the Metro and the Southeast Regions

As has been the case with all games during the Little League Baseball World Series, Friday's match will be broadcast live on ESPN at 7 pm ET. For those unable to tune in to ESPN, the streaming service Fubo offers a free trial and will also be airing the action.

