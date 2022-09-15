"Soxs one the worst teams in baseball" "I’ve never shut off a game quicker than I did just now" - Boston Red Sox fans embarrassed by error-ridden play that led to inside-the-park homer for the New York Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have struggled all season, but none of those struggles were as obvious as this play against the New York Yankees. The hit from Gleyber Torres was a good one, but definitely should not have led to an inside-the-park home run. It was a series of errors from the Red Sox against their bitter rivals. It also gave the Yankees the lead on the road.
The Red Sox are almost certainly out of playoff contention at the moment. They are only playing for pride. This, however, is not a play to be proud of. Fox Sports posted a clip of the play that needs to be seen to be believed on Twitter.
Boston Red Sox fans are now fully accepting of the fact that 2022 is not their year. They were supposed to be battling for the division lead, not battling to get above .500. In many ways, this single play was an encapsulation of a season's worth of hardships.
Even the most passionate Red Sox fans found it difficult to keep watching this game against the New York Yankees.
This is not the kind of play that you would expect to see from an MLB team.
These moments have become all too common for the Red Sox, and the fan base has had enough.
Sloppy plays like this have become all too common for bad teams. There is a reason we almost never see plays like this from teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Houston Astros.
The Little League World Series may have ended, but this play was reminiscent of those games for many fans.
The New York Yankees were the biggest beneficiaries of this blown play. Not only did it give them a three-run lead over the Boston Red Sox, it gave their fans something to gloat about.
This terrible play from the Boston Red Sox is emblematic of a season's worth of losses.
The New York Yankees need this win over the Boston Red Sox, and this play gave them the early lead
There is no wrong way for a team to generate offense, especially in a divisional game. The Yankees being gifted these runs with a series of errors is the worst-case scenario for the Red Sox.
As the New York Yankees look to secure the American League East crown, this win would be a huge boost. It would be a confidence boost for a team that needs all the confidence they can find. For the Red Sox, this is yet another play and likely another game worth forgetting.