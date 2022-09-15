"Soxs one the worst teams in baseball" "I’ve never shut off a game quicker than I did just now" - Boston Red Sox fans embarrassed by error-ridden play that led to inside-the-park homer for the New York Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have struggled all season, but none of those struggles were as obvious as this play against the New York Yankees. The hit from Gleyber Torres was a good one, but definitely should not have led to an inside-the-park home run. It was a series of errors from the Red Sox against their bitter rivals. It also gave the Yankees the lead on the road.

The Red Sox are almost certainly out of playoff contention at the moment. They are only playing for pride. This, however, is not a play to be proud of. Fox Sports posted a clip of the play that needs to be seen to be believed on Twitter.

Boston Red Sox fans are now fully accepting of the fact that 2022 is not their year. They were supposed to be battling for the division lead, not battling to get above .500. In many ways, this single play was an encapsulation of a season's worth of hardships.

Anthony Kashgagian @AcKash95 @TalkinYanks Soxs one the worst teams in baseball thanks bloom @TalkinYanks Soxs one the worst teams in baseball thanks bloom

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Pull the players off the field. Shut it down. See you in 2023. Pull the players off the field. Shut it down. See you in 2023.

District @idlersDream_



simple. fundamental. baseball. How the fuck can no one on the Red Sox roster play fucking first day fundamentals. I can't fucking do this anymore, cannot wait for the postseason so I'm not emotionally bound to any team

Even the most passionate Red Sox fans found it difficult to keep watching this game against the New York Yankees.

Sammy James🔺 @HebHammer94 @Jared_Carrabis I’ve never shut off a game quicker than I did just now @Jared_Carrabis I’ve never shut off a game quicker than I did just now

This is not the kind of play that you would expect to see from an MLB team.

These moments have become all too common for the Red Sox, and the fan base has had enough.

Sloppy plays like this have become all too common for bad teams. There is a reason we almost never see plays like this from teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Houston Astros.

kels @kelssseaaaa



the red sox have forgotten how to baseball

The Little League World Series may have ended, but this play was reminiscent of those games for many fans.

Big Chap @bigchap1217



They said little league home run 😭😭

The New York Yankees were the biggest beneficiaries of this blown play. Not only did it give them a three-run lead over the Boston Red Sox, it gave their fans something to gloat about.

Blake Hery @BlakeHery



The Red Sox bad throw went further than the hit did 😂😂😂

This terrible play from the Boston Red Sox is emblematic of a season's worth of losses.

The New York Yankees need this win over the Boston Red Sox, and this play gave them the early lead

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

There is no wrong way for a team to generate offense, especially in a divisional game. The Yankees being gifted these runs with a series of errors is the worst-case scenario for the Red Sox.

As the New York Yankees look to secure the American League East crown, this win would be a huge boost. It would be a confidence boost for a team that needs all the confidence they can find. For the Red Sox, this is yet another play and likely another game worth forgetting.

