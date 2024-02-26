"Spend all that money on a guy and still finish last" - MLB fans mock Red Sox as AL East team reportedly amp up interest in Jordan Montgomery

After being traded to the Rangers from the Cardinals last August, Jordan Montgomery went 4-2, pitching to a 2.79 ERA in his final eleven starts of the season. Then, the 6-foot-6 starter played an integral role in delivering the first World Series in franchise history.

After rejecting a qualifying offer from the Rangers, Montgomery became a free agent. While many believed that the South Carolinian would not sit unsigned for long, he remains a free agent on the eve of the regular season. However, according to new sources, that might be changing soon.

"The Red Sox had a zoom meeting with Jordan Montgomery recently. He’d represent an upgrade for their ‘24 rotation, and if signed to a long-term deal, could be part of the staff rotation. They certainly have the payroll flexibility to make it happen" - Buster Olney

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Boston Red Sox recently held a Zoom meeting with the 2023 World Series champ. Despite good indications that a deal in Boston might happen, online commentators wasted no time, hurling detracting comments at the AL East's worst team last season.

Under the guidance of new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, the Red Sox have prioritized pitching. A former reliever who won the 2013 World Series in Boston, Breslow has already been responsible for bringing former Cy Young contender Lucas Giolito to the Red Sox' rotation.

Although the Sox do have a rather flexible payroll, Jordan Montgomery is going to want a lot of money. Many believe that the 31-year-old is gunning for a deal that will best Aaron Nola's seven-year, $172 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Even some Red Sox fans chimed in, questioning whether or not an offer of that kind to Montgomery is desirable, or even feasible for Breslow's Red Sox.

Jordan Montgomery might need to put winning aside for a deal in Boston

While the Texas Rangers were not willing to offer Montgomery the money he wanted, they were probably his best chance at another championship. In Boston, Montgomery may be able to reap a long-term deal of his liking.

However, the signing might need to come with the implicit understanding that a World Series is likely not coming soon.

