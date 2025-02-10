Sportscaster advises Mets to steer clear of Dylan Cease, explains why Luis Castillo is the better choice

After re-signing Pete Alonso to the team, one sportscaster gave his thoughts on the New York Mets' pitching depth and how they can improve it. Many fans believe that with Alonso on a two-year contract, it is time to trade away some of their biggest prospects in return for some pitching arms.

Speaking on the "Rico Brogna Podcast," sportscaster Evan Roberts refutes the idea and explains why Luis Castillo is a better choice than Dylan Cease for the Mets (5:45 - 6:10):

"Dylan Cease is less appealing to me than Luis Castillo. Now Luis Castillo is older, but he's also going to be here for three years. I don't really love trading big-time prospects for a pitcher that's clearly a rental. To me, that's not something that I think is in the best interest of this team."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dylan Cease was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 MLB Draft and was traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2017, where he made his major league debut two years later. In 2024, he was traded to the San Diego Padres, where he signed a one-year, $13.75 million contract for 2025.

Luis Castillo is a three-time All-Star who started his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2022 where he signed a five-year, $108 contract at the end of the season.

If the Mets were to trade for Castillo this season, they would have control of his contract for at least three years, whereas trading for Cease would mean having him for just 2025. This makes Castillo a much better option to trade for if they are looking to add a pitching arm into the rotation.

GM Carlos Mendoza says the Mets need to focus on their "ultimate goal" in 2025

After a productive offseason which saw the New York Mets break the MLB signing record for Juan Soto, spirits are high for the upcoming season. In a recent interview on "MLB Network Radio," Mets GM Carlos Mendoza says:

"We need to move on from 2024. Even though it was a very good year for us last year, we didn't accomplish the ultimate goal, which is to win a championship."

Expand Tweet

After signing Soto, the New York side have also managed to re-sign Pete Alonso with several other key additions to the roster. All in all, they are in a good place heading into Spring Training and have a promising season ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback