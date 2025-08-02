Sportscaster cites LA's $700M MLB splash to urge Lakers on Luka Doncic's contract extension 

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:26 GMT
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
The Los Angeles Dodgers made MLB history by signing Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million deal, the largest at the time, in December 2023. While the contract value was eclipsed by the New York Mets' $765 million deal for Juan Soto last offseason, Ohtani's contract with the Dodgers has become a benchmark in American sports.

Following in the footsteps of their sister MLB franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers made headlines by trading Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks last season.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Doncic is expected to sign a contract extension with the Lakers. While the Lakers are reportedly offering a four-year, $229 million deal, Doncic is expected to sign a three-year, $165 million contract, which makes him eligible for a $417 million deal in 2028.

Veteran NBA sportscaster Ramona Shelburne reflected on Doncic's contract situation on Friday's episode of "NBA Today." She urged the Lakers to go all in for the Slovenian superstar, highlighting the Dodgers' deal for Shohei Ohtani.

“Mark Walter, who owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, didn't bat an eyelash at giving Shohei Ohtani $700 million,” Ramona Shelburne said on “NBA Today.” “(The Lakers) got it.”
She talked about the importance of Doncic's extension for the Lakers.

“If he signs here and commits to the Lakers, that is, they win the summer. There’s teams out there right now, waiting to see if Luka extends with the Lakers because if he doesn’t, he’s the biggest free agent to hit the market in years,” she continued.

Although Luka Doncic didn't have the best start to his Lakers stint last season, the All-Star put in the work in the offseason to make a lasting impact in the 2025 season.

