Sports media personality Arash Markazi stated that tickets for the first game of the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs are extremely hard to get, with less than 1% being available on the resale market. Markazi says the cheapest seats are selling at about 525,000 yen or $3,500, which makes them more expensive than the least expensive seats at Super Bowl LIX.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kickstart their 2025 regular season with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome, the first of which will be played on Tuesday evening, with the other one being scheduled for the following day. Both major league teams have already played a couple of exhibition games against the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers during the weekend.

Arash Markazi is the founder and CEO of The Sporting Tribune. He posted his findings regarding the ticket sales of the Tokyo Series via X on Monday evening.

"Tickets for Tuesday’s Opening Day game between the Dodgers and Cubs at Tokyo Dome are nearly impossible to find," he tweeted. "Less than 1% of the tickets are on the resale market. The cheapest ticket in the upper deck is $3,500. That’s more expensive than the cheapest seat at the Super Bowl."

The World Series champions started the Tokyo Series with a 5-1 victory over the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday. However, they were humbled 0-3 by the Hanshin Tigers in the following game.

Dodgers sideline Mookie Betts for Tokyo Series games against the Cubs

Mookie Betts will not take part in the two-game series against the Cubs (ImageSource: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with a big problem right now concerning the health of Mookie Betts. The eight-time All-Star had been suffering from flu-like symptoms before boarding the plane to Japan with his team, and he did not take the field in the two exhibition games against the NPB teams. As per reports, Betts is ruled out for the two games against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed the situation of Mookie Betts during his interaction with the media on Monday.

“He’s still trying to find his way [physically]," Roberts said. "I think the question is, what's best for him to get ready for Opening Day. We're still talking. That's still on the table."

The World Series champions will start their home campaign with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on March 27, followed by another one against the Atlanta Braves starting on March 31.

