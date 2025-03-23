Sportscaster makes massive prediction for Shohei Ohtani, compares Dodgers superstar to Babe Ruth

Veteran MLB sportscaster, Tim Neverett recently named the player who he thought could succeed New York Yankees and baseball legend Babe Ruth as potentially the greatest ever. Babe Ruth was one of the few players in baseball history to have been equally skilled on both sides of the ball.

Ad

A seven-time World Series champion during his 21-year career, Ruth led the American League in ERA in 1916 and gathered accolades for batting in the subsequent years such as being the batting champion in 1924. He also garnered several home run leader and RBI leader titles in the AL.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When it's all said and done, he's (Ohtani) going to blow Babe Ruth away," Neverett said. (from 45:48-45:52)

The sportscaster made these comments on Friday on the West Coast Bias show hosted by Alonso Sarinana.

"There are some similar numbers after so many games when you talk about pitching and hitting," Neverett said. "Right now, the number of games that Ohtani's played (and) you match them up to Babe Ruth's— and they're fairly similar." (from 44:54-45:28)

Ad

The sportscaster placed his faith in Ohtani and concluded that one day, he would be able to surpass Ruth on the all-time charts if the Japanese ace continues to produce at the level that he is showcasing right now.

Babe Ruth's unparalleled major league career

Included as one of the pioneering members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner— George Herman "Babe" Ruth established a baseball career that has been deemed to be unmatchable by many experts.

Ad

Ad

Having made his debut at the age of 19, Ruth immediately established a penchant for being a two-way star. In his first full season in the league in 1915, he posted a .315/.376/.576 slash line with an OPS of .952 along with an 18-8 record, 2.44 ERA, and 112 strikeouts across 217.2 innings pitched.

Ruth would lead the American League in ERA in 1916 and continue being a starter with the Red Sox till 1919 before his move to the Yankees. He would also claim back-to-back AL home run leader honors in 1918-1919 along with an AL RBI leader award in his final year in Boston.

After being dealt to The Bronx, Ruth maximized his talent as a full-time hitter. He would finish his career as a 12-time AL home run leader, five-time RBI leader, and also an AL MVP winner in 1923.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback