"Spotted a new Dodger in the dugout" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares adorable moment of son Charlie enjoying a day at ballpark with dad

On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of the pre-season. With the regular season set to begin tomorrow, Freeman spent some quality time with family.

During the game against the Angels, Freeman's wife, Chelsea, snapped an adorable picture of the player and their son, Charlie.

Captioned alongside the image of the little cap-wearing tyke were the words:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Spotted a new Dodger in the dugout and he sure is cute."

Chelsea Freeman captured her son Charlie in the dugout alongside his dad Freddie

Despite being just seven years old, Charlie Freeman already has a wealth of first-hand experience being around pro baseball players. Charlie, the eldest of Freddie and Chelsea's three sons made the trip to South Korea last week to watch his dad compete against the San Diego Padres in the 2024 MLB Seoul Series.

In the same game in which this snap was captured at Angel Stadium, Charlie also witnessed his dad hit a home run.

Expand Tweet

For Freddie Freeman, 2024 will constitute his third season in a Dodgers uniform. After winning the 2021 World Series as a member of the Atlanta Braves, the California native parted ways with the team, citing difficulties with the front office and GM Alex Anthopoulos. Soon after, Freeman inked a six-year, $245 million contract with the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman gears up for leadership role with 2024 Dodgers

Having already been named the three-slot hitter for his team, Freddie Freeman's presence in the dugout transcends his baseball capabilities. A World Series champ and MVP with over a decade of experience, Freeman will be viewed as a foundation to guide and mentor his teammates.

Already, the 34-year-old has discussed his stolen base strategy with Shohei Ohtani, telling SportsNet LA this spring:

“I’ll take every time. Every time he goes, I’ll take the pitch. He asked me if there were any counts or anything (when he wouldn’t want Ohtani to run), I said, ‘No, go for it.’ I want him in scoring position. I hope he steals 100.”

Some fairly spectacular projections are already being made for the 2024 Dodgers. Whether or not those come to fruition, Freeman will play a major role.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.