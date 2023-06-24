St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright did not have the performance he hoped for in London against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. After a solid one-two-three inning in the first, things started to unravel.

Wainwright lasted just three innings, giving up seven runs on 11 hits and zero strikeouts. He gave up two longballs to Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. Wainwright has now lost four of his last five starts.

Wainwright has shown signs of slowing down this season. His velocity has decreased a ton over the past few seasons. What has kept him competitive is his ability to use his offspeed pitches.

Once a hitter knows the pitcher is not relying on his fastball, they can cheat to other pitches. Wainwright's offspeed pitches are not as impressive when opposing hitters await them.

"Obviously I've always loved rooting for the guy but enough is enough. Not sure how many more 83mph 'fastballs' I can handle watching" - one fan posted.

"He's done" - another fan posted.

St. Louis Cardinals fans are tired of seeing Adam Wainwright continue to get rocked. He is struggling mightily this season, and they are unsure how much more they can handle.

Fans believe he should have retired with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina at the end of the season last year. They do not have much more faith in the veteran right-hander.

Adam Wainwright will go down as an all-time great for the St. Louis Cardinals

Wild Card Round - St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Adam Wainwright was the 29th overall pick in the 2000 amateur draft by the Atlanta Braves. He would spend a few seasons in Atlanta's farm system before being traded to St. Louis in 2003 for J.D. Drew.

Wainwright has spent 18 seasons with the franchise. During that time, Wainwright compiled a list of MLB awards and accomplishments.

He's a three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, two-time NL wins leader, a World Series champion, Silver Slugger Award winner, and Roberto Clemente Award winner.

He and Yadier Molina hold the record for most starts between a pitcher and catcher duo.He is also ranked second to the great Bob Gibson in career strikeouts among St. Louis pitchers.

While he is struggling this season, Wainwright will be remembered as one player who gave his all to one organization over a long and fruitful career.

