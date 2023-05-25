This season hasn't been one to remember for St. Louis Cardinals fans. Many around the league pegged them to run away with the National League Central division, but that has not been the case. The Cardinals are in fourth place in the division with a 22-28 record. Even so, they've started turning it around recently, winning the last 10 out of their last 12 games.

Oscar Mercado made a blunder in a crucial series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. While trying to make a play at the wall in the outfield, Mercado had the ball bounce off of his glove and over the fence.

It's a tough break, as Mercado could have made that play. He had enough room, but it seemed he couldn't decide if he wanted to jump. It would end up being Matt Mclain's second home run of the year.

This is every outfielder's worst nightmare. At least Mercado got a glove on it, unlike Jose Canseco, who took a ball off the head before it bounced over the wall for a home run in 1993.

"I just can't do this anymore," one fan tweeted.

"Hit off Matz, then bounces off a journeyman scrub. I can't even tell you how much this doesn't count," another fan tweeted.

St. Louis Cardinals fans have been through a lot already this season. Fans have dealt with coaches calling out players publicly, moving past the catcher they signed in the offseason but backtracking a week later to this.

While it's unfortunate for Mercado and the Cardinals, other fans in the division, like the Chicago Cubs, are laughing at the bobble. Hopefully, Mercado can redeem himself at some point soon.

Can the St. Louis Cardinals make up for their poor start to the season?

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

While the season started bleak, the St. Louis Cardinals have played great baseball over the last two weeks. They're fourth in the division with a plus-20 run differential. The Milwaukee Brewers lead the division and have a run differential of -2. St. Louis lost four games by one run this month. Take those losses and flip them; this is a different team.

They can make up the ground in the division with the way they have been playing. Players like Nolan Arenado are starting to heat up offensively. Don't be surprised if the Cardinals start climbing up the National League Central standings.

