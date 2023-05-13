The St. Louis Cardinals removed Willson Contreras from his catching duties last week and shifted him to DH and the outfield. St. Louis has gotten off to a woeful start and were looking to shake things up.

They've backpedaled on their initial plan with Contreras, as he'll be returning to his catching duties on Monday. He'll catch Jack Flaherty when the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

The player signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract this offseason with the team. Fans were worried when the team announced they'd be moving away from a guy they had just signed in the offseason.

Now, all eyes will be on Contreras as he returns. Any little mistake he makes will be viewed under a magnifying glass.

"What a joke this whole thing has been" one fan tweeted.

"This whole thing could have been avoided" another fan tweeted.

St. Louis Cardinals fans couldn't have pictured dealing with this when the season started. Fans were certain they found their new long-term backstop when they signed him in the offseason.

This has been a strange week for the Cardinals. Hopefully, Contreras can give his coaches confidence in his abilities on Monday. They can't continue going on, not feeling comfortable with who they have at the backstop.

What is going on with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Nobody could have predicted the St. Louis Cardinals to start this poorly. Going into Saturday, the team is at the bottom of the National League Central with a 14-25 record. They are 7.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the division.

Most around the league had the team picked as the division winners. Why are they struggling so badly?

One reason is their pitching. They have an aging Adam Wainwright who isn't what he once was. They also haven't gotten consistent outings from guys like Jack Flaherty. They have a team ERA of 4.68, with teams hitting .274 against them.

Another reason the team has struggled is that they aren't getting the same pace of play from their All-Stars. Nolan Arenado isn't off to his usual start. He's only got four home runs this year after consecutive seasons of hitting over 30 home runs.

If the Cardinals hope to turn it around, it has to come from their pitching and Arenado, and it needs to happen soon.

