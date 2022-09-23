"Not a good time to cool down", "Luckily this is the perfect time to slump" - St. Louis Cardinals fans divided as team hits cold streak failing to score an earned run in 43 consecutive innings

The St. Louis Cardinals have found themselves in a bit of an offensive slump. They have failed to score an earned run in 43 consecutive innings. That is well over four games without scoring an earned run.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Yikes.



The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t scored in 43 consecutive innings.



They fall to the Padres 1-0 tonight after a 5-0 loss last night. Yikes. The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t scored in 43 consecutive innings. They fall to the Padres 1-0 tonight after a 5-0 loss last night.

They have been shut out in their past three games. The last time they scored was one unearned run in their 1-0 extra-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds. The recent cold streak has St. Louis fans divided on whether they should be worried or not for the team.

Skeeter @CraftyDude7 @BenVerlander Not a good time to cool down. Gotta have that chemistry and momentum going into the playoffs. Hopeful they get hot again within this next week or so! #StlCards @BenVerlander Not a good time to cool down. Gotta have that chemistry and momentum going into the playoffs. Hopeful they get hot again within this next week or so! #StlCards

Tony Vogt @TonyVogt7 @BenVerlander Luckily this is the perfect time to slump. Ton of baseball left @BenVerlander Luckily this is the perfect time to slump. Ton of baseball left

It should raise concerns that a team with so much offensive power has failed to score a run in such a long time. The team has Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt who are all big offensive threats. However, there are still 12 regular-season games left to figure out the problems.

Terry Tough Guy @BravesBarve @BenVerlander Yet they still have a commanding lead in NL Central. The two central divisions are so laughably bad @BenVerlander Yet they still have a commanding lead in NL Central. The two central divisions are so laughably bad

Some fans don't seem too worried about losing their lead in the National League Central. The St. Louis Cardinals have a 87-63 record going into Thursday, giving them a 7.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. That's a commanding lead with only three weeks left in the regular season.

Some fans are recalling the Cardinals' 2006 season, where they barely made the playoffs but ended up winning the World Series. They finished with a 83-78 record that year, winning the NL Central. They faced the Detroit Tigers in the World Series and won it 4-1.

Some fans aren't as hopeful as others. With a team that has had no problem scoring runs all season, the sudden lack of offense is scary. Fans are hoping that this sudden cold streak doesn't follow this team into the postseason.

St. Louis Cardinals are almost guaranteed a spot in the postseason at this point

Luckily for the St. Louis Cardinals, the division lead is almost too much for the Milwaukee Brewers to make up. With 12 regular-season games left and a 7.5 game deficit against St. Louis, Milwaukee will need to win most of these games. They'll also need the Cardinals to lose the rest of the way.

The Cardinals have created magic in the playoffs before, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them do it again this year. They have a solid offense behind All-Star sluggers like Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt.

The St. Louis Cardinals also have a solid group of starting pitchers in Adam Wainwright, Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty. And with the magical ride Pujols is on, it would be perfect to send him into retirement with another ring.

