St. Louis Cardinals fans are jumping for joy as the team is reportedly set to recall slugger Jordan Walker from Triple-A Memphis in time to play Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 21-year-old Walker broke camp with the big league team this spring, but struggled to hit with power. Although he did not look overmatched at the plate, hitting .274 through 20 games, he logged only two home runs.
The Cardinals sent Walker down to Triple-A on April 26 after he was benched for three straight games. St. Louis said the rookie was sent down for some refinements on his swing.
Jordan Walker's demotion came as a shock to many St. Louis Cardinals fans. Although the power numbers weren't what most were looking for from a prospect reputed for a big bat, Walker wasn't exactly an anchor on the team's offense.
Through his last appearance to date on April 23, Walker had only failed to get a hit in three of the 20 games he started.
On April 12, Jordan Walker tied Eddie Murphy's 111-year old record for the longest hit streak to start an MLB career by a player aged 20 or younger by hitting in 12 straight games to start the season.
Still, with the St. Louis Cardinals struggling with the team's worst start to a season in 50 years, the decision was made to send the rookie to the Memphis Redbirds.
Jordan Walker, an imposing power-hitting prospect, comes with the promise of adding more home run potential to what, on paper, looks to be a lineup plenty capable of slugging the ball out of the park with impunity.
Walker hit 33 home runs in 201 minor league games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 29 games with Memphis this past month, he hit four homers with 16 RBIs and 14 runs – although he only hit .239 in 113 at-bats.
The Cardinals are tied with the Chicago Cubs for last place in the National League Central, 4.5 games out of first place with a 25-32 record. If Walker is able to spark the team, St. Louis could find themselves leading the division in the blink of an eye.
Jordan Walker isn't the first prospect the St. Louis Cardinals sent to minors for fine-tuning
This isn't the first time that the Cardinals have sent a highly-regarded youngster to the minor leagues for a short "tune-up" stint. The team sent outfielder Lars Nootbaar and infielder Nolan Gorman to Memphis for short assignments in 2022, and both have been regulars with St. Louis this season.