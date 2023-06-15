As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to careen toward the organization's worst record in over a century, a trio of the team's stars contend that the coaching staff is not to blame for a nightmarish 2023 campaign.

Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado all went on record with The Athletic to say that manager Oliver Marmol and his staff are doing the best they can. Arenado said:

"I think our coaches are doing a great job, I really do. I know the first thing that happens usually when people are playing bad is the coaches are the ones under scrutiny and getting the blame. Our coaches are well prepared."

The St. Louis Cardinals own the worst record in the National League at 27-42, and are 8.5 games off the pace of the NL Central-leading Pittsburgh Pirates after losing eight of their past 10 contests.

If St. Louis doesn't improve on its current .391 winning percentage, the 2023 season would go down as the worst Cardinals team since World War I. The 1916 Cardinals went 60-93 for a winning percentage of .392.

If the team continues losing at its current pace, 2023 would go down as the 13th worst season in the 142-year history of the organization.

Many St. Louis Cardinals fans are hyper-focusing their angst on the front office — specifically, general manager John Mozeliak.

Mozeliak was responsible for the construction of the roster, and the promotion of Marmol from bench coach to manager.

Fans of one of the more traditionally successful teams in MLB are resigned to 2023 being a lost season.

This season has gotten so bad that many of the self-proclaimed "best fans in baseball" are abandoning the Cardinals in favor of St. Louis' brand-new Major League Soccer team, which is among the best teams in its league in the first year of competition.

St. Louis Cardinals were briefly above .500 this year

Willson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals returns to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants

While the Cardinals lost their season opener 10-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30, St. Louis rallied to win the next two games of the series at Busch Stadium. After winning two straight on April 1 and 2, the Cardinals won the opening series of the year.

However, April 2 also marks the final day that St. Louis had a record over .500 at 2-1. The series victory is still one of just two on the season for the Cardinals, who also went 2-1 against the Colorado Rockies from April 10-12.

