The St. Louis Cardinals, one of the more traditionally successful teams in the majors, are suffering through their worst start in 50 years. A 9-15 start to the season is the team's worst record since 1973, when the ballclub began that year with a 5-19 mark.

Picked by most to challenge for the National League Central title, the Cardinals are instead tied with the woebegone Cincinnati Reds for the worst record in the division. Only the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies have worse records in the senior circuit.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The St. Louis Cardinals are now 9-15 through 24 games this season.



ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The St. Louis Cardinals are now 9-15 through 24 games this season.

This is the worst 24-game start to a season for the Cardinals since 1973, when they went 5-19.

The St. Louis Cardinals fanbase — the self-appointed "best fans in baseball" — are reaching their breaking point. While the organization continues to announce crowds that are at-or-near full capacity in their Busch Stadium home, one look around the stands tells a very different story.

St. Louis fans love a winner, as most MLB cities do, but they also show that they have little time or patience for a loser.

Brenden Schaeffer🎳 @bschaeffer12 We can only chalk these things up to fluke and random bad luck for so long.



Brenden Schaeffer🎳 @bschaeffer12 We can only chalk these things up to fluke and random bad luck for so long.

This is some disgusting baseball by the Cardinals.

Cards Convo ™ @CardinalsConvo



Sometimes, our offense scores 0 runs and we lose.



Now, our best reliever comes in and we lose.



The Cardinals have just found all sorts of way to lose so far this year.



Cards Convo ™ @CardinalsConvo

Sometimes, our pitchers give up 10 runs and we lose.

Sometimes, our offense scores 0 runs and we lose.

Now, our best reliever comes in and we lose.

The Cardinals have just found all sorts of way to lose so far this year.

This start is terrible. #STLCards

Frank Cusumano @Frank_Cusumano Oh my gosh! That is brutal. When will it stop? Or will it stop? Oh my gosh! That is brutal. When will it stop? Or will it stop?

The St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff is currently 21st in the majors with a 4.51 ERA, 26th in WHIP at 1.43, and 20th with 81 walks issued. While many fans blame the pitchers themselves, others are pointing at the game being called by newly-acquired catcher Willson Contreras.

Contreras, long known as an offense-first player and a suspect defensive backstop, left the rival Chicago Cubs this past winter to sign a five-year, $87.5 million free-agent contract with the Cardinals.

After many seasons of stalwart catching from the now-retired Yadier Molina, St. Louis supporters are becoming increasingly dubious of Contreras' skills behind the plate.

The Cubs, now employing a defense-first catcher in Yan Gomes, are in the top six in the majors in ERA and WHIP, as well as a five-game lead on the Cardinals this season.

Kyle @Shisnoh @ESPNStatsInfo Do you wanna know who on that roster started 9-15 last season? There seems to be a trend following him. @ESPNStatsInfo Do you wanna know who on that roster started 9-15 last season? There seems to be a trend following him. https://t.co/I7tVaIRx0m

The Flus Is Loose @Poles_DaBurglar



Now look at him, making errors left & right,, part of a horrific organization that's on a downfall and losing a bunch



The Flus Is Loose @Poles_DaBurglar

I would say I feel bad for Wilson Contreras... But he made and chose his bed and shat on the Cubs....

Now look at him, making errors left & right,, part of a horrific organization that's on a downfall and losing a bunch

Kick rocks and eat it @Cardinals

The Reds are the only thing keeping the Cardinals from being all alone at the foot of the NL Central. While it is a familiar position for Cincinnati, it is a much-lower rent district than St. Louis is used to residing in.

Meanwhile, the team that many figured would finish at or near the bottom of the division, the Pittsburgh Pirates, are leading the NL Central with a 16-8 record that was tied with the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League at the start of Wednesday's games.

Sturgill Jennings @Sturgill_77



Sturgill Jennings @Sturgill_77

@ESPNStatsInfo And the Pirates have the best record in the NL.

What a strange timeline this is…

St. Louis Cardinals are in an unfamiliar position

Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts toward umpire Dan Iassogna

The St. Louis Cardinals have not finished lower than third in the division standings since 2008. The team is in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2018.

