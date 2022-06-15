"That's a gut-punch" "Ump squeezed him that at bat"- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher loses no-hit bid with two outs in the 9th inning, Twitter in disbelief

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas pitched an absolute gem, going 8.2 innings and allowing just one base hit with two outs in the ninth Inning.

"Agony: St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas loses his no-hitter with two outs and two strikes in the 9th inning."- Bob Nightengale

Mikolas looked to become the first Cardinals player in more than 20 years to throw a no-hitter. The last Cardinals pitcher to do so was Bud Smith in 2001. Mikolas improved his record to 5-4 with a 2.62 ERA.

Twitter reacts to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher losing no-hitter

Many fans took to Twitter in disbelief at how the no-hitter got broken up. Here, we'll look at some of the best reactions to the heartbreaking ending to a magnificent night for Miles Mikolas.

One fan said that the umpire was squeezing Miles Mikolas the entire last at bat, and many would agree. The first pitch Mikolas threw to Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell was definitely a strike that was not called. Calling it a strike would have totally changed the at-bat.

Another fan agreed that the first pitch should have been a strike.

Losing the no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning is heartbreaking, perhaps even a gut-punch.

Mikolas deserved a no-hitter in this one, and it is a shame that the game ended the way it did. Nonetheless, it was one of the best pitching performances in recent memory by a Cardinals pitcher.

St. Louis Cardinals sweep day-night doubleheader against Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants v St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals continue to roll and are now winners of five out of their last six games after sweeping the day-night doubleheader against the Pirates at Busch Stadium today.

The first game featured a low-scoring affair where Paul Goldschmidt drove in three RBIs and belted out a home run in the Cardinals' 3-1 victory.

"Paul Goldschmidt is INCREDIBLE"-@Talkin' Baseball

In the second game, the Cardinals erupted for nine runs on 14 base hits to win by a score of 9-1. The top four hitters in the Cardinals lineup combined for 13 of the 14 hits in the game. Tommy Edman went 3-for-5 with a home run, Brandon Donovan went 4-for-5, Paul Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with two more home runs, and Nolan Gorman went 2-for-5 with a double.

Paul Goldschmidt is now batting .349 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs. It is safe to say that he is the NL MVP right now.

Overall, what a great day of baseball in St. Louis. Between Paul Goldschmidt smashing baseballs and Miles Mikolas throwing a near no-hitter, the Cardinals look to be clicking on all cylinders.

