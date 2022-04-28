"When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, yeah, I take exception to that" - St. Louis Cardinals players disgruntled with post-brawl ejections, claim New York Mets players aggravated situation

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals got into a heated altercation yesterday afternoon that led to a bench-clearing brawl on the field. The incident occurred after New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez threw a pitch up near Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado's head.

"BENCHES CLEAR IN METS-CARDINALS" - @ Bleacher Report

The brawl between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets built up after five New York Mets players were hit by Cardinals pitches in the series. Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt explained to the media that it is not the pitchers' fault but the way in which the baseballs are being made.

SNY @SNYtv "I had some close calls tonight. I've been hit in the face, I don't ever want to do that to anybody ever. MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They're bad. Everyone knows it. They don't care. MLB doesn't give a damn about it."



The Mets have been hit 19 times as a team, by far the most of any team.

St. Louis Cardinals aggravated with ejections

Following the scuffle, Nolan Arenado and Cardinals bench coach Stubby Clapp were ejected from the game. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was not pleased with the ejections, claiming that the Mets aggravated the situation.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW

#STLCards Marmol on López throwing high and inside with Arenado at the plate: "When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, I take exception to that. I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top." Marmol on López throwing high and inside with Arenado at the plate: "When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, I take exception to that. I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top."#STLCards https://t.co/BSRWqI9AyN

The Mets were hit on five different occasions by Cardinals pitchers in the series. Marmol claims that the ejections only being given to Cardinals players is puzzling and that he would like a better explanation from Major League Baseball.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado discussed his ejection after the game in the team clubhouse.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW

#STLCards Arenado on being pitched high and inside by López: "I just didn't like where it was at. I figured it was coming. It is what it is." Arenado on being pitched high and inside by López: "I just didn't like where it was at. I figured it was coming. It is what it is."#STLCards https://t.co/tCD3zYFnU0

New York Met Pete Alonso tells a different story on how the incident took place. Alonso claimed that the Cardinals escalated the situation, saying that the ball thrown at Arenado was not even close.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW

#STLCards Pete Alonso on today's Mets-Cardinals brawl: "It just didn't make sense. The ball wasn't even close. It's something that started for no reason."On being tackled by Stubby Clapp: "If you want to hold me back, you want to restrain me, go at me like a man." Pete Alonso on today's Mets-Cardinals brawl: "It just didn't make sense. The ball wasn't even close. It's something that started for no reason."On being tackled by Stubby Clapp: "If you want to hold me back, you want to restrain me, go at me like a man."#STLCards https://t.co/fF4OGL5e0t

Alonso and teammate Starling Marte top the 2022 HBP list. Each has been hit by pitches four times already this year.

Mets-Cardinals rivalry going forward

The two teams will play one another again in a series starting on May 16 in Queens, New York. This will be an interesting series to watch and tempers could flare once again as the two teams square off.

