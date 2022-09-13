St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols in a heartwarming gesture gifts his 697th home run ball to a fan who lost her father a year back

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols made an emotional gesture after he hit his 697th career home run on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A fan named Matt Brown, who caught Pujols’ baseball, met him after the game. Matt and his wife Samantha were led to the clubhouse area at PNC Park after the game to give Pujols the historic baseball.

Pujols took the time to talk to the two fans rather than just take the ball, sign a few autographs, and leave. When Pujols learned that Samantha's father had passed away exactly one year prior, he instructed them to keep the special baseball instead.

Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the all-time list with the home run.

Pujols made his MLB debut in 2001 and played 11 seasons for the Cardinals. Between 2012 and 2021, he played for the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers before returning to the Cardinals this season to finish his career.

Since the All-Star break, Pujols has hit 12 home runs, bringing his season OPS up to .866. His highest rating came from the 2011 campaign, his final year with St. Louis before joining the Los Angeles Angels.

Three home runs remain until Pujols reaches 700 for his career. He is regarded as one of the all-time great players and is a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Pujols became the fourth player to accumulate 3,000 hits and 600 home runs, joining the company of Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and Alex Rodriguez.

Pujols has won the National League Most Valuable Player award three times and has been selected to 11 All-Star selections. Pujols has won six Silver Slugger awards and twice led the National League in home runs.

