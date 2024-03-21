"Stanton hitting 50 this year" - Yankees fans over the moon after Giancarlo Stanton's dominant display helps trounce Pirates

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton had an impressive outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, hitting three home runs, as he announced his return to form ahead of the new season.

The New York team demolished the Pirates 12-0, with the six-foot-six slugger contributing seven runs. Despite his horrific season last year, Stanton looks close to his best, and Yankees fans are excited to see him start the MLB season in such form.

"Stanton hitting 50 this year," tweeted one fan.

"Oh we are so back," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Giancarlo Stanton started his major league career with the Miami Marlins in 2010 and establshied himself as an elite slugger in the eight years he spent there, finishing with the NL MVP award. He was traded to the New York Yankees in 2018 but has struggled to replicate his numbers since then, despite making the All-Star team in 2022.

After an especially disappointing season last year, Stanton has been busy making adjustments to his swing and muscle build, and it seems to be paying off now. Despite struggling at the start of spring training, the slugger recorded multiple hits in his last two games and added three home runs on Wednesday.

Stanton started with a two-run homer in the first, followed by a grand slam in the second, and a solo homer in the fourth, all against starting pitcher Marco Gonzales.

Giancarlo Stanton's offseason changes that have lifted him off rock-bottom

It's no secret that New York Yankees slugger and former NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton probably had the worst season of his career in the MLB last year.

Since then, he has clarified that his routine every offseason is based on his performance the previous year, and he has done exactly that. It's clear to see that the huge frame of the slugger is considerably leaner this year, and there have been some adjustments to his swing as well.

Both changes seem to have played their part, based on his performance on Wednesday, which has left Yankees fans excited to see him start the season in good form.

