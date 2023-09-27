Starling Marte Injury Update: When will Mets $78,000,000 outfielder return?

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte won't be taking the field again this season, as confirmed by Mets manager Buck Showalter.

On the IL since early August for a groin strain, Marte had been hopeful of returning before the season's end. Unfortunately, that hope is now extinguished and another surgery this winter is a real possibility for the 34-year-old.

Just three days after being activated following a bout of migraines, Marte found himself back on the sidelines. This time, it was due to a right groin strain.

Starling Marte injury update

Starling Marte faces the likelihood of a second groin surgery this winter, casting a cloud over his 2023 performance. He had surgery for a similar injury last off-season, and his play this year suggests he never quite shook off that ailment.

These setbacks have been a deviation from his impressive track record over the past two years. Several factors contributed to the Mets' decision to keep Marte off the field. The Triple-A season has wrapped up, eliminating the chance for a rehab assignment.

With the Mets posting a 71-85 record, there's no urgent need to risk Marte's health by pushing him back into the lineup prematurely. Marte is under contract for another two years, so the focus is clearly on his long-term well-being.

This year, Marte's decline has been evident. He struggled across the board, logging career lows in multiple categories. His .625 OPS stands out as the lowest of his career, dropping by nearly 100 points from his previous low mark.

Marte's off-season will be crucial. Alongside rest and recovery, another surgical procedure could be in the cards. Much like injured teammate Edwin Diaz, the ultimate goal is to have Marte back in All-Star form for the 2024 season.

Fellow Met Francisco Alvarez has also been scratched up recently.