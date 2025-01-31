Starling Marte's wife drops 4-word reaction as Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly turns heads at Starbucks; CC Sabathia's better half shows love

Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly posts stylist outfits on social media. The CEO of Severino Foundation and mother of four kids loves posing in stylist outfits while also hitting the gym regularly to stay fit.

On Thursday, Rosemaly captivated social media with her latest fashion-forward look. She shared a photo from a Starbucks café in Tampa, Florida, rocking a stylish graffiti-print denim outfit, accessorized with a green Hermès bag and statement jewelry.

Luis Severino's wife captioned the picture:

"A little denim, a little green, and a whole lot of attitude. 💚✨"

Her post quickly gained attention, racking up likes and comments from fans and fellow MLB wives. Among them, Starling Marte’s wife, Elianny Santana, left a four-word reaction:

"Bueno que te digo" (Translation: Well, what can I say) 😍💚"

Apart from Marte’s wife chiming in, Amber Sabathia, the wife of former Yankees great CC Sabathia, also showed love:

"💚💚💚💚"

Reactions from fellow MLB wives

Luis Severino's wife Rosemaly put out the ultimate gym motivational vibes

As mentioned earlier, Rosemaly makes sure to keep up with fitness by sweating it out in the gym.

A week ago, Luis Severino's wife shared a glimpse from her intense workout, along with a motivational caption:

"True strength isn’t just measured by what you can do today, but by what you can overcome. Every challenge you face, every obstacle you conquer, brings you closer to the best version of yourself.

"No matter how tough the journey gets, what matters is that you keep moving forward, one step at a time. Remember: success isn’t a destination, but a constant process of growth. You have everything it takes to reach your dreams—just never stop fighting for them ✨✨✨."

Severino and Rosemaly are from the Dominican Republic and run their foundation together with an aim to help teenagers there in terms of education. The couple shares three children: Isabella, Abigail and Luis Jr. Rosemaly also has a daughter, Chanel, from a previous relationship.

Now that Severino has signed with the A's, expect Rosemaly to attend games In the upcoming 2025 season.

