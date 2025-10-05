  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Starling Marte's wife Elianny turns up glamor in white cocktail dress, shares passionate kiss with the Mets star

Starling Marte's wife Elianny turns up glamor in white cocktail dress, shares passionate kiss with the Mets star

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Oct 05, 2025 14:01 GMT
Elianny and her husband Starling Marte [Image via Instagram - @eliannysantana_]
Elianny and her husband Starling Marte (image credit: instagram/eliannysantana_]

The New York Mets and Starling Marte had a forgettable season. They failed to qualify for the playoffs, which has led to a lot of discontent among the team's fans. While players have also been disappointed, Marte may have already put this setback behind him.

Ad

Marte's wife, Elianny, posted an image of herself and the outfielder on Instagram. She wore a white cocktail dress while Marte had a white T-shirt with a blue collar on.

Marte also shared a kiss with his wife, and she penned a two-word message for him.

"Mi novio (my boyfriend)❤️," Elianny wrote on Saturday.
Starling Marte&#039;s wife Elianny&#039;s Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @eliannysantana_]
Starling Marte's wife Elianny's Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @eliannysantana_]
Starling Marte&#039;s wife Elianny&#039;s Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @eliannysantana_]
Starling Marte's wife Elianny's Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @eliannysantana_]

The couple got engaged in August 2023 and married almost four months later in the Dominican Republic.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marte was previously married to Noelia Brazoban, and they had three children. Brazoban suffered a heart attack in 2022 and died in the hospital.

Starling Marte shared an adorable online interaction with his wife Elianny on her birthday

Starling Marte's wife, Elianny, celebrated her birthday last Jan. 3, and she uploaded a reel on Instagram wearing a glittery outfit. Elianny also penned a heartfelt note and wished herself a happy birthday.

Ad

She looked back on her life and mentioned she was "at peace" with her story.

"Protecting this woman I've become, holding & caring for what took a lot for me to rebuild, with my grateful soul & at peace with my story, with my process & with every scar... adding life to my years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME," Elianny wrote.

Elianny's post received a comment from her husband, who prayed for more blessings for her and good health.

Ad
"Que Dios 🙏 te llene de bendiciones y mucha salud para seguir viéndote escalar a lo más alto, feliz cumpleaños mi reina 🎊🎉🎂 (May God fill you with blessings and good health so you can keep climbing to the highest heights. Happy birthday, my queen)," Marte wrote.

Elianny also received comments from other notable names from the world of baseball. Luis Severino's wife, Rosemaly Frechel, and Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, dropped birthday greetings for her.

About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications