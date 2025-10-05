Starling Marte's wife Elianny turns up glamor in white cocktail dress, shares passionate kiss with the Mets star

The New York Mets and Starling Marte had a forgettable season. They failed to qualify for the playoffs, which has led to a lot of discontent among the team's fans. While players have also been disappointed, Marte may have already put this setback behind him.

Marte's wife, Elianny, posted an image of herself and the outfielder on Instagram. She wore a white cocktail dress while Marte had a white T-shirt with a blue collar on.

Marte also shared a kiss with his wife, and she penned a two-word message for him.

"Mi novio (my boyfriend)❤️," Elianny wrote on Saturday.

Starling Marte's wife Elianny's Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @eliannysantana_]

The couple got engaged in August 2023 and married almost four months later in the Dominican Republic.

Marte was previously married to Noelia Brazoban, and they had three children. Brazoban suffered a heart attack in 2022 and died in the hospital.

Starling Marte shared an adorable online interaction with his wife Elianny on her birthday

Starling Marte's wife, Elianny, celebrated her birthday last Jan. 3, and she uploaded a reel on Instagram wearing a glittery outfit. Elianny also penned a heartfelt note and wished herself a happy birthday.

She looked back on her life and mentioned she was "at peace" with her story.

"Protecting this woman I've become, holding & caring for what took a lot for me to rebuild, with my grateful soul & at peace with my story, with my process & with every scar... adding life to my years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME," Elianny wrote.

Elianny's post received a comment from her husband, who prayed for more blessings for her and good health.

"Que Dios 🙏 te llene de bendiciones y mucha salud para seguir viéndote escalar a lo más alto, feliz cumpleaños mi reina 🎊🎉🎂 (May God fill you with blessings and good health so you can keep climbing to the highest heights. Happy birthday, my queen)," Marte wrote.

Elianny also received comments from other notable names from the world of baseball. Luis Severino's wife, Rosemaly Frechel, and Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, dropped birthday greetings for her.

