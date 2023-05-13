Who was Starling Marte's wife Noelia Brazoban? A glimpse into married life of Mets star cut short by spouse's cancer

Starling Marte, the New York Mets outfielder had recently gone through terrible losses in his life.

The Mets player lost his wife, Noelia, in 2020 during the rise of the Covid 19 epidemic. She had suffered a heart attack while she was waiting for surgery for her broken ankle. Noelia is rumored to have been already facing some health issues before being admitted.

Noelia and Marte are originally from the Dominican Republic but have made the States their home. The two were in a serious relationship for a while and were quite private with their personal lives. It is not known when the couple finally tied the knot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two have three lovely children together, two of them are sons Starling Jr. and Smerling and the last one is their daughter, Tiana. The children too have lost their beloved mother.

On 18 May 2020, Marte shared the news of his loss to the world through his Instagram account. He shared a photo of him and his late wife vacationing at the Grand Canyon.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time" Starling Marte captioned the photo.

The Pittsburgh Pirates which was Marte's former team also shared their condolences on Twitter.

"The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news." posted the Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates



Our hearts are truly saddened by this news. Starling Marte @Starlingmart Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza.



I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza.I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. https://t.co/UEP4k8dLBW The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time.Our hearts are truly saddened by this news. twitter.com/Starlingmart/s… The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news. twitter.com/Starlingmart/s…

Arizona Diamondbacks who was the team, Starling Marte was with for the 2020 season when the tragedy occurred. The team also shared heartfelt words to the player.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time." wrote the official Twitter account of the Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks Starling Marte @Starlingmart Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza.



I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza.I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. https://t.co/UEP4k8dLBW We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time. twitter.com/Starlingmart/s… We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time. twitter.com/Starlingmart/s…

Noelia Marte nee Brazoban died just days after celebrating the fourth birthday of their daughter Tiana. The loss still remains ever present in the minds of the remaining family members.

Starling Marte struck again with loss and tragedy two years after the loss of his wife

Just two years after the loss of his wife, Noelia, Starling Marte faces loss again. Starling who lost his mother when he was young, was raised by his grandmother since the age of 9.

On May 2022, two years after the loss of Noelia, Marte's grandmother also passes away. It seems that loss and tragedy don't seem to leave Marte alone. The tragedy occurred when Marte was with the Mets.

Buck Saltwater, the Manager of the Mets shared his condolences as well as praised Marte for his strength.

“It was heart-wrenching talking to him yesterday,” Showalter said. “I don’t think most people realize, he’s had a tough go. He’s home for as long as he needs to be there,” to SI

The outfielder had signed a four-year contract with the New York Mets in 2021 that is worth $78 million.

Poll : 0 votes