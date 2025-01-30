Starling Marte's wife Elianny turns heads in green dress while soaking up relaxing vacation time 

On Wednesday, New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte's wife, Elianny Santana, took to Instagram to share a series of videos to her story, as she turned heads in a green dress while enjoying some time relaxing by the seaside.

Screenshots of Elianny Santana's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@eliannysantana_ IG Stories)

Not much is known about how Starling Marte and Elianny Santana first crossed paths, as the pair have preferred to keep their relationship largely under wraps prior to their marriage, which took place in December 2023. Per numerous sources, though, the pair reportedly met each other sometime in 2021, and Elianny Santana is also said to be a native of the Dominican Republic, just like her husband.

The couple currently live in New York, as Marte plays ball with the Mets, along with Marte's three children; sons Starling Junior and Smerling, and daughter Tiana. All three of Marte's three kids were with his late wife, Noelia Brazoban, who died in 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

Starling Marte takes to Instagram to upload adorable family snaps while wishing fans a happy New Year

On Jan. 1, two-time All-Star Starling Marte took to Instagram to post a series of adorable family snaps, as he was thankful for the time he got to spend with them in 2024.

"Today we celebrate yet again the 365 days of the year with my family, and I thank God for his infinite blessings and health, for giving us the bliss of staying together. My greatest wish for this New Year is that our family will continue to be the place where we always find peace and love. HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE MARTE FAMILY," Marte captioned his Instagram post in Spanish.

On the field, 2024 would have been quite a frustrating year for Marte, as he missed a large chunk of the season due to an injury sustained to his right knee. He finished the regular season with a .269 batting average, seven home runs and 40 RBIs.

However, the veteran fared much better in the postseason, showing he still certainly has what it takes to get it done in high-pressure games, batting .277 with 13 hits and nine RBIs in the playoffs. Marte played a key role for his side in what was a historic season for the New York Mets, as they got as far as the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

