“Starling Marte wtf is this”: Mets fans in disbelief over All-Star outfielder's unique hairdo

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is known for his power, speed and outfield defense — but on Tuesday night, his hair stole the spotlight.
The Mets posted a video of Mark Vientos and Francisco Lindor's defensive play in the fourth inning to catch Randal Grichuk short at first base. As the live broadcast brought a live feed from the Mets' dugout, it showed a unique hairstyle of Marte.
It was a halfway-finished or awkwardly designed cut on Marte's head, which captured the attention of fans.
One fan summed it up the best:
"Starling Marte wtf is this 😂😂😂"
Another chimed in with what might be the most accurate cultural read:
“Most Dominican haircut ever lol”
Other focused on the shocking edge work:
“That hairline is diabolical.”
Another added:
"Wtf is Marte doing with his hair? 😂"
One fan echoed the collective confusion:
"What is going on with Marte’s hair, though?"
Starling Marte shines with home run in win vs Dbacks
The New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3, thanks in large part to two-run home runs each from Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor.
Pete Alonso made history by homering off Eduardo Rodriguez to tie for fifth spot in Mets' all-time RBI leaders. Alonso now has 614 RBIs, tying him with former Mets legend Ed Kranepool.
The Mets started David Peterson pitched five strong innings, only allowing one earned run to give the Dbacks their fifth loss in six games.
Earlier in the season, Marte was told that he would be traded, as the club had signed Juan Soto on a record 15-year contract. While the right trade hasn't come along yet, Marte aims to contribute while he's there.
“If they wanted to trade me, they would have traded me," Marte said in February. "Obviously, I’m here for a reason. If they wanted to trade me, they would have gotten rid of me a long time ago.
“In the meantime, I’m here. I’m going to continue to work as hard as I possibly can. I’m going to go out there and compete. I’m going to try to give the young guys good advice. I’m going to try to be a positive impact in this clubhouse in whatever way.”
Marte isn't too comfortable getting traded but knows that it's a part of business.
“Whenever you’re with a team for the amount of time that I’ve been with a team, you get comfortable,” Marte said.
“You don’t want to get traded, because you create relationships with the players, with the staff, with everybody around here. But at the same time, any baseball player would love to play every single day, because that’s how a player gets his reps."
It remains to be seen if the Mets move him Starling Marte the roster ahead of the trade deadline.