"Steph has a terrible arm for an athlete" "These poor A’s fans have just been tortured this year" - MLB and NBA fans unite to roast Steph Curry's terrible opening pitch ahead of Oakland Athletics game

NBA superstar Steph Curry threw out the first pitch ahead of an Oakland Athletics game. Doing so did not endear him to MLB fans. In the illustrious history of ceremonial first pitches, this will go down as a uniquely terrible one. Joining Steph on the mound was his wife, Ayesha Curry. The couple threw their pitches simultaneously. Both were terrible in their own way.

Jomboy Media posted a video of the pitches to Twitter. It did not do the Golden State Warriors star any favors.

This is one of the rare moments of the year where MLB and NBA fans are united in opinion. It certainly shows that, no matter what sport you are a fan of, everybody enjoys a good roasting.

Steph Curry managed to get some decent power on the pitch, but sacrificed all the accuracy.

Having two pitchers throw out the first pitch was a good idea in theory, but it proved to only double the hilarity.

This was a very human moment from the best shooter in the NBA. It showed that he isn't the best at everything.

Steph Curry showed how different the skill sets of MLB and NBA players are

Even the best shooter in the NBA wasn't able to throw a strike that any MLB player could make look routine. This is no knock against Curry, who has clearly excelled in his chosen field. It does show how different the two sports are and that the skills are not transferrable.

We have seen other NBA stars like Donovan Mitchell take part in batting practices this season, but Mitchell has a baseball background.

Steph Curry took part in a batting practice of his own, but looked far more like an NBA player than an MLB one. A video of the batting practice was posted to Twitter by NBC Sports.

Fans of the Golden State Warriors were very happy to see the Currys at the Athletics game, showing their support. The Warriors moved from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019. Seeing that he still has connections to the city he played in for so long is a good sign.

Getting MLB and NBA fans to agree on anything is nearly impossible, but Steph Curry managed it. With two simultaneously bad opening pitches, fans of every sport had something to say.

