Shohei Ohtani's potential $500,000,000 contract has been questioned by television sports personality Stephen A. Smith who has labeled it as too expensive. In an interview posted on Twitter by Jomboy Media, Stephen A. Smith discussed Ohtani's upcoming free agency.

Smith questioned,

"Why would I go and pay him $500,000,000, especially since you can't pitch?"

His statement refers to Ohtani's recent elbow surgery, which will sideline him from pitching until the 2025 MLB season. The ace has already undergone a Tommy John surgery in 2019 and another procedure might leave him unable to pitch altogether.

There have been estimates that Ohtani could receive a contract between $500 and $600 million. Smith's point of view, however, taps into a debate about long-term investment. His skepticism centers on Ohtani's ability to pitch in the future and the length of his recovery time.

Smith also commented on the Angels' lack of postseason success during the Japanese star's tenure with the team. He argued that even title-winning teams haven't paid stars amounts close to Ohtani's projected sum:

"When you look at the Dodgers...the Braves.. there's nobody earning half a billion dollars."

Critics argue that Smith's assessment overlooks the broader picture of Ohtani's unparalleled skill set. Ohtani's injury is merely a temporary setback rather than a permanent limitation.

Eyebrows were raised in response to Stephen A. Smith's snub of Shohei Ohtani's $500,000,000 valuation

Fans largely disagreed with Smith's sentiment, arguing that Ohtani's unique talents make him deserving of a high-value contract.

Many see Ohtani as the most transformative player in the MLB since Babe Ruth. With a 3.14 ERA and a 44-home run season under his belt, the athlete is in a league of his own.

Rumors swirl about Mike Trout possibly leaving the Los Angeles Angels, adding urgency to the debate on Ohtani's value. Despite the team's lack of World Series appearances, fans argue neither star is to blame.

Ohtani's pitching hiatus until 2025 is seen as a brief hiccup, not a reason to diminish his worth.