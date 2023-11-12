New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has unveiled an ambitious $8 billion proposal to build an entertainment complex in a parking lot adjacent to Citi Field. Cohen, in collaboration with Hard Rock International, plans to revitalize the area surrounding the Mets' home stadium.

The hedge fund billionaire is competing for a highly sought-after state license to construct a full-scale casino in downstate New York. His proposal aims to create a dynamic entertainment hub and a casino in the 54-acre parking lot next to Citi Field.

Aside from the casino, the proposed complex promises to offer 20 acres of new public park space. This space will be designed by Field Operations, a renowned landscape architect firm from New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cohen stands firm on his ambitious $8 billion proposal to enhance Citi Field amidst rising discussions about the project's scope and impact. Explaining the rationale behind this grand project, Cohen emphasized the current underutilization of the Citi Field area in an interview with Bob Nightengale. He said:

"There’s nothing going on at Citi Field. The only thing you can do at Citi Field is get your hubcap changed or maybe get back your catalytic converter... It’s 50 acres of cement."

Cohen's vision for Metropolitan Park is to deliver a space that not only attracts visitors but also instills a sense of pride in the community.

"It’s time the world’s greatest city got the sports and entertainment park it deserves. When I bought this team, fans and the community kept saying we needed to do better. Metropolitan Park delivers on the promise of a shared space that people will not only want to come to and enjoy, but can be truly proud of," Cohen added.

Mets owner Steve Cohen must revamp both roster and stadium

While these developments in Citi Field are underway, Cohen faces the pressing task of addressing gaps in the Mets' lineup. Despite having a roster featuring talents like Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso, the Mets ranked 20th in MLB in runs scored last season. This performance gap highlights the need for strategic enhancements.

With the designated hitter and outfield positions identified as key areas needing improvement, the Mets are reportedly considering several high-profile acquisitions.

Shohei Ohtani, the versatile Japanese phenom, is a free agent and could be a monumental addition. Due to an injury preventing him from pitching this season, Ohtani could play in the outfield.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the Mets could also bid for Teoscar Hernandez from the Mariners. He is a seasoned veteran known for his power and flexibility to play both in the outfield and as a DH.

The addition of either player could significantly bolster the Mets' lineup. As the proposal for Metropolitan Park progresses, Cohen must simultaneously focus on the roster to revitalize it.