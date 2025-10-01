“Still fatigued AF!” - Kike Hernandez’s wife, Mariana, opens up on pregnancy during beach photoshoot as husband leaves 3-word loving message

While LA Dodgers utilityman Kike Hernandez is in the middle of the wild card round against the Cincinnati Reds, his wife, Mariana, is going through the challenges of pregnancy. Already parents to Penélope Isabel Hernández, born on Jan. 15, 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their second child in August.On Tuesday, Mariana dropped off photos from her first maternity photoshoot. She's already at the halfway mark, and she revealed her true feelings on finally making the courage to get in front of the camera.&quot;Still throwing up. Still fatigued AF. But so happy I mustered some energy to shoot,&quot; Mariana wrote.Mariana's Instagram storyMariana did her photoshoot with the help of Adri, a wedding photographer based out of LA. The photo captures Mariana in front of a scenic beach shore, sitting on a rock while wearing a cap and showing her baby bump.&quot;Halfway through and I’ve gotten nothing done except this little shoot with my girl @simplyadriphoto 😚,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKike Hernandez's wife, Mariana, captures daughter in perfect ensemble for Dodgers wildcard game vs RedsKike Hernandez and the rest of the Dodgers stars had the support of their wives and kids as they all turned out at Dodger Stadium wearing custom tees.Before heading for the stadium, Mariana captured her daughter, Penelope, in an &quot;October-ready&quot; uniform. She twinned the outfit with her mother, and both had the utilityman's picture in front of their tops.In another story, Mariana shared a group photo with the rest of the Dodgers' wives and girlfriends, who all had similar outfits with their Dodgers partner in front. Interestingly, Mariana shared that Penelope clicked the group photo.Mariana's Instagram storyMeanwhile, on the baseball front, it seems the extra support helped the Dodgers win Game 1 of the wildcard series. Thanks to a solid outing from Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani's leadoff home run, setting the stage for the slugfest, the Dodgers won the game 10-5. Hernandez went 2-of-3 at the plate as he scored one run.