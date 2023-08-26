Stone Garrett Injury Update: Nationals slugger transferred to 60-day IL after fracturing fibula

On Saturday, the Washington Nationals dropped the news that outfielder Stone Garrett would be moved to the 60-day IL. After crashing into the outfield wall, Garrett had to be carted off the field on Wednesday.

Garrett attempted to rob a home run but landed awkwardly, resulting in a broken fibula. To fill in for Garrett, the Nationals have called up prospect Jacob Young from Triple-A.

The Washington Nationals selected the contract of outfielder Jacob Young from Triple-A Rochester, transferred outfielder Stone Garrett to the 60-day Injured List and optioned infielder Jeter Downs to triple-A Rochester."

Young will make his MLB debut whenever he appears in a game, as he was not in the starting lineup on Saturday. Young is ranked as the team's 30th-ranked prospect and should be an everyday asset next season.

Garrett underwent season-ending surgery on Thursday, which is unfortunate. He was playing well in his first full season in the big leagues.

Stone Garrett almost left baseball entirely

Stone Garrett played well in his first full season with the Washington Nationals. In 89 games, he hit .269/.343/.457 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs, and 17 doubles.

The Miami Marlins drafted Garrett in the 2014 MLB Draft straight out of high school. He forgone his commitment to play baseball at Rice University and decided to chase his dream.

After spending years in the minor leagues, Garrett could not stick with the Marlins. He decided to leave baseball and start a career in real estate. After some time, he connected with a Marlins scout who helped him get a tryout with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made some noise in Arizona before signing a deal with Washington in 2022.

His MLB journey has been a wild story. It is crazy to think that he may have still been in real estate if not for that scout.