"Stop pitching to this dude!" "Give him the fu****g MVP" - MLB world reacts to Rafael Devers' crowd-silencing home run at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers continues his excellent 2022 season tonight at Yankee Stadium, blasting his 21st home run.

The home run came off New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery in the first inning to give the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead.

Rafael Devers is having an MVP-type season. He is currently batting .326 with 21 home runs and 54 runs batted in.

Many fans reacted to the crowd-silencing home run. The Yankees should probably just not pitch to him going forward.

Some want to give Devers the MVP award already. If he keeps these numbers up, he will certainly be in the running for the award.

Boston Red Sox fans threw some shade at the New York Yankees after Devers blasted a home run.

Rafael Devers and Boston Red Sox play crucial series against New York Yankees

Bobby Dalbec connects on a pitch during tonight's Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game.

The Boston Red Sox travel to New York to face the Yankees in need of a spark to turn their season around.

The Red Sox have lost eight of their last 10 games and are now tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot.

They need to have a good showing in the Bronx this weekend to try and get some momentum going into the All-Star break. Their pitching staff has been the biggest issue lately.

Over their past 10 games, the Boston Red Sox have allowed an average of 6.6 runs per game.

The Red Sox recently acquired their ace Chris Sale from injury. However, if they want to be a serious contender in October, they need to make a trade at the deadline.

The two possible options for the Boston Red Sox are Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics and Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds. Either of these starting pitchers would greatly improve the depth of the rotation and provide the team with a nice second option to go with Chris Sale.

Overall, the Red Sox have decisions to make before the deadline. These next few weeks could very well determine the future of the organization going forward.

