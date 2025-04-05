"Stop using animals as entertainment" - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens faces massive fan backlash for latest brand promotion

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, has found herself in the crosshairs of animal rights advocates after her latest photo where she posed alongside a donkey.

On Friday, Hudgens posted a photo, kneeling beside a donkey adorned with decorative gear and small sombreros. She captioned it:

"Me and my new fiend Jenny 😜."

Within minutes, the wave of criticism began, as fans slammed Hudgens for using an animal as a prop for entertainment.

"I just see her sad face, like people taking normal to use animals as entertainment 💔💔💔💔," one wrote.

One added:

Some referenced the animal’s traditional use in countries like Mexico to carry heavy loads, calling attention to how often these animals are overworked and mistreated.

"In Mexico, donkeys are used to carry even heavy things, and they suffer a lot 😢," said one.

Some weren't happy and felt that the donkey appeared "sad", "miserable" and "exploited."

"He don’t look happy. Why are people still using animals for NOTHING?," one posted.

Vanessa Hudgens has a strong connect with animals

Contrary to what people might think, Vanessa Hudgens is far from being an animal exploiter. In fact, she has a special love for them, especially dogs. She also once said that her film "Dog Days," which is a story about rescuing dogs, was a passion project for her due to her love for animals.

Hudgens often shares photos with her dog Darla and has worked in numerous animal-centric positive films. Before adopting Darla in October 2016, Hudgens had a toy poodle named Shadow, who died in 2016.

Known for her roles in High School Musical and Tick, Tick… Boom!, Hudgens started a cosmetics brand called KNOW Beauty along with actress Madison Beer. The brand emphasizes to not test its products on animals.

All that seems to suggest otherwise than what several are thinking about Vanessa Hudgens after her latest post.

