Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease trade talks have intensified of late, with many teams checking in with the club for a potential trade. Cease has a year left under the team's control before he heads to free agency after the 2024 season.

Recently, Jim Duquette put together a trade proposal for the New York Yankees to acquire Cease in exchange for a slew of young assets. As per the trade idea of Duquette on SNY, in exchange for Cease, the White Sox will receive outfielders Jasson Dominguez (#2), RHP Chase Hampton (#4), RHP Will Warren (#8), and LHP Brock Selvidge (#11) from the Yankees.

However, this trade proposal received backlash on Twitter, with some suggesting that the Yankees are overvaluing Cease and are sending well-ranked prospects.

"LOL stopped reading after Jasson Dominguez," one fan said.

"Any trade involving the Martian can’t be taken seriously - no offense" another fan quipped.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Baltimore Orioles are top suitors for Dylan Cease's trade

Recently on MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi mentioned that the Baltimore Orioles are top contenders to onboard Dylan Cease's services. He also reported that the Mariners as an option could be something to consider.

"The Baltimore Orioles are a top suitor for Dylan Cease. One team though I'm watching carefully... the Mariners," Morosi said. "Now you might say why the Mariners will be involved trying to trade for the starter. They have got arguably the best depth of young starters in Major League Baseball but one thing they have not been able to do yet is to land a major free agent bat in addition to Mitch Garver."

"So perhaps their strategy could be: Get the starting pitcher, which then allows you to move Bryce Miller or Bryan for an impact bat via the trade market. I think that is an option, you think about the Rays with Yandy Diaz and the group of bats they have, stay tuned for that two part move potentially by the Seattle Marniers."

It remains to be seen what his destination will be for the upcoming season.

