"Straight up sobbed" ; "Threw a knuckle too" - Fans get emotional as Tim Wakefield & wife Stacy's daughter Brianna throws first pitch at Fenway Park

It was an emotional day at Fenway Park, as the Boston Red Sox honored the late Tim Wakefield, who was a part of the 2004 World Series team. Wakefield died in October after a quiet fight with brain cancer.

Being the home opener for the Red Sox, Brianna Wakefield threw out the first pitch. It was a throw that would have made her father proud as it floated its way to former catcher Jason Varitek.

It was a heartwarming moment all around, as Brianna had recently lost both of her parents. Just a few months after Tim expired, Stacy, Brianna's mother, also followed suit.

The heartwarming moment was felt by Red Sox fans all over. It was tough for most of the fanbase to get through that without being overwhelmed with emotions.

Red Sox fans react to Brianna Wakefield's first pitch

It was a great moment that the organization captured. Boston that stands with its players, past and present, and the same goes for the fanbase. Wakefield meant a tremendous deal to the club.

There was no shortage of tears to be shed on Tuesday, but the game didn't end in Boston's favor, as it lost 7-1 to their divisional foes, the Baltimore Orioles.

Looking back at Tim Wakefield's stellar career

Boston Red Sox - Tim Wakefield (Image via Getty)

While there have been thousands of big-league pitchers that have wowed fans, Tim Wakefield's approach to pitching was a bit different. He shone as a knuckleball pitcher, something that was incredibly tough to do.

Instead of overpowering guys with fastballs, he threw knuckleballs that danced around the zone up to 70 mph. Any slight spin on the ball would make the pitch easily hittable, so it's not easy to do.

During his career, Wakefield was incredibly successful. He finished with the third-most wins in Red Sox history, behind Cy Young and Roger Clemens, and the organization's all-time leader in innings pitched.

At the end of his career, Wakefield was an All-Star, two-time World Series champion, Roberto Clemente Award winner, and Red Sox Hall of Famer.

After his career, Wakefield spent some time in the booth as an analyst for NESN. He worked there all the way through until the end of the 2023 season. He will forever be remembered as one of Boston's greatest.

