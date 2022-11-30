Jeremy Pena, the Houston Astros' shot-stopper, has had a season to remember.

Pena was declared the MVP of the World Series and became only the third rookie in MLB history to win the award. Add to that the ALCS MVP title, he became the first rookie ever to win both awards as the Astros thumped the Yankees in the ALCS and then went on to win the Fall Classic against the Phillies.

The first rookie shortstop to win the Golden Glove award, Jeremy Pena was born to Dominican parents in Santo Domingo. His parents moved to Providence, Rhode Island, when Jeremy was just nine. He started his baseball career at the school level playing for Classical High School in Providence, where his raw talent caught everyone's eye.

Pena made his way from the University of Maine to the Houston Astros' first team. The city of Providence quite fittingly wanted to celebrate the success of their star as he returned to the city after winning the World Series.

Jeremy Pena was given his hometown's highest honor- a key to the city of Providence. He was treated to a 90-minute speaking program at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.

In his honor, Providence Sports and Leadership decided to retire jersey number 21, the jersey Pena used to play with for his school team.

"Such an honor... The city that watched me grow from a kid to a man. They taught me the value of being punctual and hard work. The city has shaped me into the person I am today," Pena said at the program.

“It was a special year for sure. What made it even more special was I always felt the support of the state — except for some Yankee fans here and there. But it was special. It was a special run. I felt blessed," Pena added.

Several local officials congratulated Jeremy Pena over his success

Many top state officials and city leaders were present at the program and congratulated Pena for his success.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee acknowledged how it was not just a big thing for Providence but the entire baseball community.

“It’s historic not only here in Rhode Island but in the entire baseball world,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “A world champion, a ring as a rookie, the Gold Glove as a rookie, an MVP award — we all were watching very proudly right here.”

Providence's Mayor Jorge Elzora, who handed over the city's key to Jeremy Pena and his parents, wrote an Instagram post for the star player.

"From Elmwood Little League to the @mlb, @jpena221 has been an inspiration to all of us here in Rhode Island. It was my privilege to welcome him home last night after a historic year, & I was thrilled to present him with the City's highest honor, a key to the City of Providence," Mayor Jorge Elzora said via Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes