"Such a mediocre offense" "Most unmotivated manager in Astro history!" - Houston Astros fans lash out as team's offense struggles, losing in extra innings on a walk-off against the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros squared off in an American League West matchup at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The game turned out to be a thriller as both starting pitchers dueled one another.
Los Angeles Angels superstar and two-way player Shohei Ohtani continued his MVP-type season with a masterful performance. Ohtani went eight innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five Astros batters.
Astros pitcher Luis Garcia managed to go seven innings and allowed one earned run while striking out seven Angels hitters.
The game remained tied 1-1 into the 12th inning before the Angels walked-it off with a base hit by Matt Duffey to win it 2-1.
"Nothing like a delayed walk-off celly" - Talkin' Baseball
Many fans took to Twitter to react to the Astros' close loss. One fan is upset by the team's lack of offense.
Other fans were frustrated about manager Dusty Baker's refusal to have someone bunt to scratch across a run.
The Astros had numerous chances in extra innings, including a time when the team had runners on first and third with nobody out.
It was a tough loss for both the Houston Astros and their fans.
It was a great game between the two AL West foes. Both pitching staffs were excellent, and the Angels had just enough offense to pull off the victory.
What's next for the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros?
The Angels and Astros will face off once again Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 4:07 p.m. EDT. Jose Urquidy gets the start for the Houston Astros. Urquidy enters play with a 12-5 record and an ERA of 3.69. Astros face Angels starting pitcher Tucker Davidson. Davidson has a 2-4 record with a 5.77 ERA.
