"Such a mediocre offense" "Most unmotivated manager in Astro history!" - Houston Astros fans lash out as team's offense struggles, losing in extra innings on a walk-off against the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros squared off in an American League West matchup at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The game turned out to be a thriller as both starting pitchers dueled one another.

Los Angeles Angels superstar and two-way player Shohei Ohtani continued his MVP-type season with a masterful performance. Ohtani went eight innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five Astros batters.

Anaheim Sports @AnaheimSports1

Shohei Ohtani records his 1st strikeout of the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium in Anaheim

Credit: Ballys

#大谷翔平 #Ohtani #Angels #GoHalos Sho No 1Shohei Ohtani records his 1st strikeout of the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium in AnaheimCredit: Ballys Sho No 1✅Shohei Ohtani records his 1st strikeout of the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium in Anaheim 😎Credit: Ballys#大谷翔平 #Ohtani #Angels #GoHalos https://t.co/ygHM4uiJKt

AngelsWin.com @AngelsWin



He's THE American League #ShoTime #GoHalos



Still blows me away that Shohei Ohtani threw 111 pitches and 80 of them were strikes tonight. 8 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 5 K's against the Houston Astros.He's THE American League #MVP Still blows me away that Shohei Ohtani threw 111 pitches and 80 of them were strikes tonight. 8 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 5 K's against the Houston Astros. He's THE American League #MVP #ShoTime #GoHaloshttps://t.co/9sFVsQj2Mv

Astros pitcher Luis Garcia managed to go seven innings and allowed one earned run while striking out seven Angels hitters.

The game remained tied 1-1 into the 12th inning before the Angels walked-it off with a base hit by Matt Duffey to win it 2-1.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Nothing like a delayed walk-off celly Nothing like a delayed walk-off celly https://t.co/S5pVeDh8wK

"Nothing like a delayed walk-off celly" - Talkin' Baseball

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the Astros' close loss. One fan is upset by the team's lack of offense.

stros before hoes🧡 @Astrosarebetter @astros Ump sold but we have such a mediocre offense it’s bad. Deserved loss. Not gonna sweat it. We’ll be playin in October, they won’t. @astros Ump sold but we have such a mediocre offense it’s bad. Deserved loss. Not gonna sweat it. We’ll be playin in October, they won’t.

Other fans were frustrated about manager Dusty Baker's refusal to have someone bunt to scratch across a run.

JustThisChris @JustThisChris

It's unfortunate but this team is a regular season team and will not win in a WS this year. Way too many holes, & baker is a huge liability @astros Another Baker loss. Refusing to bunt in extras. Maybe he just forgot it was an option. Hard for 90 yr olds to stay sharp late at night.It's unfortunate but this team is a regular season team and will not win in a WS this year. Way too many holes, & baker is a huge liability @astros Another Baker loss. Refusing to bunt in extras. Maybe he just forgot it was an option. Hard for 90 yr olds to stay sharp late at night. It's unfortunate but this team is a regular season team and will not win in a WS this year. Way too many holes, & baker is a huge liability

Lane Fluker @fluker_lane @astros The most unmotivated manager in Astro history! Mr Crane, hope you’re happy with that! Zero motivation in our offense, wasted our bullpen. @astros The most unmotivated manager in Astro history! Mr Crane, hope you’re happy with that! Zero motivation in our offense, wasted our bullpen.

The Astros had numerous chances in extra innings, including a time when the team had runners on first and third with nobody out.

Kenneth Francis Jr @thekensultant @astros PATHETIC performance. can't even get a run with flipping 0 outs and man on 3rd..Deserves this loss to a sorry franchise. @astros PATHETIC performance. can't even get a run with flipping 0 outs and man on 3rd..Deserves this loss to a sorry franchise.

It was a tough loss for both the Houston Astros and their fans.

It was a great game between the two AL West foes. Both pitching staffs were excellent, and the Angels had just enough offense to pull off the victory.

What's next for the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros?

The Angels and Astros will face off once again Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 4:07 p.m. EDT. Jose Urquidy gets the start for the Houston Astros. Urquidy enters play with a 12-5 record and an ERA of 3.69. Astros face Angels starting pitcher Tucker Davidson. Davidson has a 2-4 record with a 5.77 ERA.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt