"Such a role model for girls" - Veteran umpire Chris Guccione beams with pride over first female umpire Jen Pawol’s historic milestone

The first game of a split doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Saturday witnessed history as first base umpire Jen Pawol became the first female umpire to work an MLB regular-season game.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Pawol worked the second base and is scheduled to be at home plate for Sunday's series finale between the Braves and Marlins.

Pawol's crew chief for the game, Chris Guccione, who has been a veteran of the profession and has been part of several high-profile MLB games, beamed with pride after the game.

"This is one of the proudest moments I’ve been a part of in all my career," Guccione said. "I’ve been blessed with working playoffs, I’ve worked two World Series, All-Star Games, and this one is right up there. It gives me chills just thinking about it and the magnitude… I was just sitting here going, it just kind of hit me, the magnitude of this whole thing and how hard she’s worked.

"She does an incredible job. She’s an incredible person, likes to have fun, works hard. This is huge. I have a daughter, and she was so excited to meet Jen. This is just a great role model for girls and women out there, and I’m so proud of her."

Jen Pawol reflects on her history debut which is set to part of Cooperstown

Jen Pawol, who has been umpiring in the minor leagues over the last few years, was part of Spring Training games in 2024 and earlier this year. She hailed her major league debut as an "emotional" moment.

“It was amazing when we took the field,” Pawol said. “It seemed like quite a few people were clapping and calling my name. That was pretty intense and emotional.

"When I looked up they weren’t in the lower tier like in the minor leagues. When I looked up it took me a while. 'Whoa, they’re up there!' I’ll never forget that. That was just awesome."

The historic moment will be part of the Baseball Hall of Fame as the cap worn by Jen Pawol will be inducted into Cooperstown.

