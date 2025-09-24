“Such whiny babies!” - Fans buzz over Phillies’ Alec Bohm’s fiery reaction to Marlins’ ace Tyler Phillips' unintentional toss

The Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Miami Marlins in the first game of their series on Tuesday. With the Phillies having won the division and the Marlins out of the postseason race, it was expected to be a routine game.

Ad

However, things got heated in the bottom of the fifth inning after Marlins reliever Tyler Phillips snagged a comebacker from the Phillies' Alec Bohm. After making a great reflex catch, Phillips stepped off the mound and walked toward the Marlins dugout.

However, the Marlins pitcher threw the ball back in the direction of the Phillies dugout, something that wasn't appreciated by Bohm, who was walking towards the dugout.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tyler Phillips caught a ball that Alec Bohm scalded to end the inning. He walked off the mound and then fired the ball back behind him. It went in the vicinity of Bohm, who did not seem to appreciate it."

Ad

Trending

Tim Kelly @TimKellySports Tyler Phillips caught a ball that Alec Bohm scalded to end the inning. He walked off the mound and then fired the ball back behind him. It went in the vicinity of Bohm, who did not seem to appreciate it.

Ad

Fans reacted to the controversial incident on social media.

"Toughen up. Such whiny babies."

Anthony Preziosi @AJPreziosi Toughen up. Such whiny babies.

Ad

"Alec Bohm is the biggest crybaby in the sport on God, you’d think this would make him a better player, but it doesn’t…"

NickIsAMetsFan #DerekFC @NickIsAMetsFan Alec Bohm is the biggest crybaby in the sport on God, you’d think this would make him a better player, but it doesn’t…

Ad

"I'm afraid that the guy is genuinely losing his mind."

Cameron (Oppressed Gamer) Klinger @MLG_Stinger I'm afraid that the guy is genuinely losing his mind

Ad

"When did Tyler become a tough guy? I'm so confused."

REDOCTOBER @sixers2022LG When did Tyler become a tough guy? I'm so confused

Ad

"Tyler Phillips needed a gimmick to stay in the big leagues 😂"

José Alvarado Enjoyer @Radish1555 Tyler Phillips needed a gimmick to stay in the big leagues 😂

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More