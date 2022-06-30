"Suck it Pivetta" "Pivetta a Clown" - Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer blasts a home run after benches clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox continued their series at the Rogers Centre tonight. The two AL East rivals saw tensions rise early in the game when the benches cleared after Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta threw up and in at Blue Jays catcher Alajendro Kirk.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Benches clear in the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox game Benches clear in the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox game https://t.co/xiAVAzVSD8

"Benches clear in the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox game"-@Jomboy Media

George Springer broke a 1-1 tie with a solo home run to center field in the fifth inning. It was Springer's 15th homer of the season.

"SPRINGER DINGER"-@Starting9

George Springer has been one of the leaders of the Blue Jays team this season, and it was fitting to see him break the tie after the bench-clearing incident.

Nick Pivetta threw up and in but did not know why the Blue Jays were mad at him. It doesn't matter if the throw was intentional or not, the Blue Jays have to protect their teammates in that situation. Blue Jays fans were happy to see the home run off Pivetta.

The Blue Jays may have overreacted a bit after the pitch hit Kirk, but Pivetta still should have known that he shouldn't have thrown up and in.

Overall, George Springer is one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball as he provides excellent power and speed. Springer's start to 2022 will likely earn him a trip to Los Angeles for the All-Star game.

Toronto Blue Jays win wild contest over Red Sox: 6/28

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates after a walk-off victory against the Boston Red Sox.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox's second matchup of the series in Toronto proved to be an instant classic. The Blue Jays jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning but would soon be erased. The Red Sox managed to battle back and take the lead to 5-4 going into the ninth inning.

It appeared that the Red Sox were going to close out the night with a nice come-from-behind victory, but this all changed in the bottom of the ninth. Bo Bichette started the rally off by hitting an RBI single to score Bradley Zimmer to tie the game at 5-5.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came up to the plate and walked things off for the Blue Jays.

"Vladdy walks it off!"-@Talkin' Baseball

The Toronto Blue Jays improved to 42-32 on the season.

