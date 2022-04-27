Watch: Superdad makes a spectacular foul ball catch while feeding baby during the Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres game

The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds squared off in a matchup in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Padres prevailed against the struggling Reds by a score of 9-6. The Padres erupted for eight runs in one inning. Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove got the win going six innings and allowing two earned runs.

While the game between both the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds had plenty of action and excitement, one moment stole the show. Here, watch a fan catch a foul ball while feeding a baby.

"Big Dad Energy" - @ Bally Sports Cincinnati

What a catch that was! Being able to have that type of hand-eye coordination is incredible! Bally Sports Cincinnati later interviewed the couple while the game was going on.

"Baby's first @Reds game! @JimDayTV took some time to chat with Super Dad." - @ Bally Sports Cincinnati

This is one of the greatest catches of all-time and will undoubtedly be played over and over for years to come.

San Diego Padres erupt for eight-run inning

San Diego Padres v Cincinnati Reds

The Padres offense had an eight-run outburst in the top half of the fourth inning. Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer belted a three-run home run to get the inning started.

"Eric Hosmer crushed this pitch!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Padres second baseman/utility player Jake Cronenworth cleared the bases with a three-run triple!

"Clear 'em all Crone #TimeToShine | @Padres" - @ Bally Sports San Diego

The Padres hit for the cycle as a team by having a single, double, triple, and home run in the inning.

Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee Jake Cronenworth's triple completes the cycle for the Padres in this inning. It also clears loaded bases. That's eight runs this inning. It is 9-1. There is one out. Jake Cronenworth's triple completes the cycle for the Padres in this inning. It also clears loaded bases. That's eight runs this inning. It is 9-1. There is one out.

"Jake Cronenworth's triple completes the cycle for the Padres in this inning. It also clears the loaded bases. That's eight runs this inning. It is 9-1. There is one out." - @ Kevin Acee

The Padres had a 9-6 lead before the Reds made a comeback attempt by scoring five unansweredred runs. The Reds ultimately fell short. The Padres improved to 11-7 on the season, while the Cincinnati Reds fell to an abismal 3-14 record.

What's on tap?

Cincinnati Reds v San Diego Padres

The Reds and Padres face each other at 6:40 p.m. EDT tonight. MacKenzie Gore (5-1, 1.74 ERA) gets the start for the Padres. The Cincinnati Reds will have Vladimir Gutierrez (0-3, 5.54 ERA) take the mound for the home team. The game can be seen on Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Cincinnati, and MLB.tv.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt