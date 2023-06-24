The New York Mets' 2023 season is going from bad to worse. So much was expected from this team at the start of the year and few could've predicted that they would be languishing in fourth place in their division as we approach the midseason mark.

The team with the highest payroll in the majors is nowhere near the top of the standings. They are not in the top five. They are not in the top 10. They are not even in the top 20. The Mets currently rank 23rd in the MLB standings.

New York Mets superfan Frank Fleming seems to have finally reached a breaking point with this team. In his latest Tweet, Frank has some strong words for the team that he has loyally supported for decades.

Frank Fleming @NjTank99 I have never seen a more depressing, disheartening boring team. I have never seen a team that cared less than the 2023 Mets.



In comparison to some of his other Tweets and videos, this one is relatively tame from Barstool Sports' "Frank the Tank." He is known for his candid, blunt, animated and hyperbolic rants.

The lifelong Mets fan chose to take a more somber approach on this occasion. His description of this Mets team as "depressing" and "disheartening" paints a grim picture.

Frank also called on owner Steve Cohen to resolve the dire state of affairs at Citi Field.

The New York Mets trail the Atlanta Braves by 8 games in the NL East

Manager Buck Showalter of the New York Mets talks with umpire Rob Drake against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field

To say the New York Mets have been disappointing would be an understatement.

Steve Cohen and the management made several big moves during the offseason to improve the roster.

Cy Young pitcher Justin Verlander was signed to a two-year, $86 million deal in December. Pitchers Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson were added to an already talented pitching core. Tommy Phan and Omar Narvaez were picked up to add some power to the offense.

"Blow it up @Mets" - Frank Fleming

Despite the heavy investment, the club is currently 34-41 and trails the first-place Atlanta Braves by eight games. They have lost three straight games and are 3-7 in their last ten.

Patience is running out for a Mets fanbase that had high hopes for 2023. The team that was hoping to win their first World Series since 1986 is at risk of missing out on the playoffs altogether.

