"Surprised the Braves didn't just mail him the contents of his locker" "They should release him" - MLB world relentlessly calls for Marcell Ozuna's suspension following his bail in DUI case

Atlanta Braves All-Star Marcell Ozuna has been released from jail on a $1,830 bond. The outfielder was arrested early this morning on charges of driving under the influence.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Ozuna has met with Braves manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos to address the situation.

Ozuna was busted by Norcross Police for "Failure to Maintain Lane". He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m.

The Braves are due to take on the Astros in a crucial three-game series starting tonight. Getting into trouble in this manner the night before is the epitome of irresponsibility.

The Braves signed Marcell Ozuna to a lucrative four-year deal worth $65 million back in February 2021. In 155 games since the start of the 2021 campaign, he has compiled a .214 BA, .271 OBP, and .381 SLG with 27 homers and 153 K's.

Those aren’t compelling numbers, to say the least.

It is unclear if the MLB committee will impose further sanctions on Ozuna. The league does not have a formal DUI suspension policy.

Toronto Blue Jays coach Pete Walker was arrested for DUI last spring, but he wasn’t suspended. High-profile names like Miguel Cabrera, Shin-Soo Choo, Danny Duffy, and Yovani Gallardo have all been guilty of the same charges in recent years. However, none of them faced suspensions.

Marcell Ozuna needs to do some soul-searching

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Marcell Ozuna has run into trouble with the law. Last May, he was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after cops witnessed him choke his wife and throw her against a wall.

The charges were later dropped after he entered a pre-trial diversion program. Ozuna was suspended for 20 games under the MLB’s Domestic Violence policy, causing him to miss the Braves’ historic World Series run.

Ozuna's actions are a blatant disrespect to the entire Braves organization and fanbase.

As you would expect, Braves fans have been vehemently asking for his release. Ozuna last played for the Braves on August 14 against the Miami Marlins.

It is clear that Ozuna needs help. There is absolutely no shame in asking for it. He got away with a 20-game suspension for domestic violence. Was that a fair punishment? The price to pay for assault is 20 games? The mild repercussions are laughable.

It is clear why Ozuna ran into trouble again. He got away with a lenient sentence last time. Now, he is out of jail after paying $1,830 out of his multi-million dollar balance.

The Braves are expected to announce a sanction of some form. We don’t know the extent of it yet, but hopefully the punishment this time will fit the crime. Otherwise Ozuna will never learn, and something like this will likely happen again.

Jimmy McGill atoned for his sins in the series finale of Better Call Saul earlier this week. It’s time for Ozuna to do the same, learn from the experience, and emerge as a better man.

Edited by Gaelin Leif